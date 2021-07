Legendary items in Guild Wars 2 are … well, pretty legendary, and soon the means of storing and storing accessing them will be just as amazing. The Legendary Armory will go live next week, and ArenaNet detailed how the system would work in a post today. After the patch goes live, your account-bound legendaries will go to the Legendary Armory, which will be easily accessed by any character on your account who can equip the items. The Legendary Armory is a free update and it will accommodate any future legendaries that are added to the game.