Jazz on the Narrows ™ at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Muddy Waters Daughter, Mercy Morganfield, is bringing Jazz and Blues to Kent Island and the Eastern Shore. She is a member of the Kent Island Yacht Club and connected in the music industry. As a former board member of the Blues Foundation, she helped set current policy in the industry for recognizing the contributions the founding fathers of the blues made to root music in America and beyond. Her famous dad, Muddy Waters once said, “the blues had a baby and they named it rock and roll.”