Aion Classic raised all the eyebrows this week when it launched with a subscription with what is arguably an economic pay-to-win feature baked right into it. It’s not entirely clear what if anything will be done by NCsoft to rectify the situation, but it’s worth reminding game companies that the people who want a return to the old days in classic servers are looking for a return not just to old mechanics but to old monetization. They might be willing to pay a premium and even a subscription, but a wrecked economy from day one isn’t going to ensure goodwill, longevity, or profit.