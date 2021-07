One thing we all have to love about the holidays are the many themed holiday treats that pop up around the Disney Parks! The treats get so festive and fun, and sometimes they look like they are just too pretty to eat. The 4th of July holiday is no exception, and since last year we all missed out on celebrating the holiday due to the pandemic, we have to have extra fun celebrating this year by trying all the amazing treats that have landed at Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. Let me tell you Insiders, I’ve been seeing some pretty delicious 4th of July-themed treats popping up everywhere, and I just have to share with you!