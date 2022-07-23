Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Enric Mas out with Covid
Prior to stage 19 getting underway, Enric Mas (Movistar) was the latest rider to leave the Tour de France due to Covid. This means just 139 riders are due to start Saturday's penultimate stage.
On Thursday, Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) was forced to abandon due to a positive test for Covid.
Elsewhere Marc Soler and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon this week due to illness and injury leaving just three team mates for Tadej Pogacar.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) also tested positive for Covid-19 before stage 18 meaning he would not start the stage.
AG2R Citroën riders are left with just three riders for the remainder of the Tour, having already lost Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Mikaël Cherel, Oliver Naesen, Ben O'Connor and Geoffrey Bouchard.
High-profile withdrawals include Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the former leaving the Tour before stage 15 after struggling with a back injury he picked up on stage five. Van der Poel, meanwhile, cited fatigue as his reason for withdrawal.
As a result, only five of the 22 teams have a full compliment of riders, with injuries, positive Covid results, fatigue and illness all causing early retirements.
Last year, 42 riders didn't manage to finish the Tour de France, with the Olympics playing a major role in those withdrawals. With six stages still remaining, there's potential for plenty more dropouts - which Cycling Weekly will keep updated stage-by-stage.
Tour de France abandonments
Stage 19
Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive
Stage 18
Chris Froome (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, DNS - Covid positive
Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive
Stage 17
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal, DNS - Covid positive
Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Torn thigh muscle
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF- Illness
Stage 16
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Fractured ribs
Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, DNS - illness
Max Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis, DNS - Covid positive
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates, DNF - outside the time limit
Stage 15
Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, DNS - back injury
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, DNF - shoulder injury
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNF - outside the time limit
Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - Covid positive
Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive
Stage 14
No-one
Stage 13
Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, DNS - Covid positive
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, DNF - fatigue
Stage 12
No-one
Stage 11
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - fatigue
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën, DNF - bronchitis
Stage ten
Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën, DNS - glute injury
George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive
Luke Durbridge (AUS) BikeExchange-Jayco, DNS -Covid positive
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies, DNS - illness
Stage nine
Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNS - knee injury
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, DNS - Covid-19 positive
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - illness
Stage eight
Stake Vegard Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM, DNF - broken collarbone
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF - post-Covid fatigue
Stage seven
No-one
Stage six
Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies, DNS - broken neck
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo, DNF - illness
Stage five
Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious, DNF - broken wrist
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - broken collarbone and pelvis
Stage four
No-one
Stage three
No-one
Stage two
No-one
Stage one
No-one
All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments / 0