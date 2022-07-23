ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Enric Mas out with Covid

By Ryan Dabbs
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 4 days ago

Prior to stage 19 getting underway, Enric Mas (Movistar) was the latest rider to leave the Tour de France due to Covid. This means just 139 riders are due to start Saturday's penultimate stage.

On Thursday, Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) was forced to abandon due to a positive test for Covid.

Elsewhere Marc Soler and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon this week due to illness and injury leaving just three team mates for Tadej Pogacar.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) also tested positive for Covid-19 before stage 18 meaning he would not start the stage.

AG2R Citroën riders are left with just three riders for the remainder of the Tour, having already lost Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Mikaël Cherel, Oliver Naesen, Ben O'Connor and Geoffrey Bouchard.

High-profile withdrawals include Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the former leaving the Tour before stage 15 after struggling with a back injury he picked up on stage five. Van der Poel, meanwhile, cited fatigue as his reason for withdrawal.

As a result, only five of the 22 teams have a full compliment of riders, with injuries, positive Covid results, fatigue and illness all causing early retirements.

Last year, 42 riders didn't manage to finish the Tour de France, with the Olympics playing a major role in those withdrawals. With six stages still remaining, there's potential for plenty more dropouts - which Cycling Weekly will keep updated stage-by-stage.

Tour de France abandonments

Stage 19

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 18

Chris Froome (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive
Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, DNS - Covid positive
Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 17

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal, DNS - Covid positive
Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Torn thigh muscle
Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF- Illness

Stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Fractured ribs
Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, DNS - illness
Max Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis, DNS - Covid positive
Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates, DNF - outside the time limit

Stage 15

Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, DNS - back injury
Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, DNF - shoulder injury
Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNF - outside the time limit
Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - Covid positive
Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 14

No-one

Stage 13

Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, DNS - Covid positive
Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, DNF - fatigue

Stage 12

No-one

Stage 11

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - fatigue
Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën, DNF - bronchitis

Stage ten

Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën, DNS - glute injury
George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive
Luke Durbridge (AUS) BikeExchange-Jayco, DNS -Covid positive
Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies, DNS - illness

Stage nine

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNS - knee injury
Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, DNS - Covid-19 positive
Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - illness

Stage eight

Stake Vegard Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive
Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM, DNF - broken collarbone
Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF - post-Covid fatigue

Stage seven

No-one

Stage six

Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies, DNS - broken neck
Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo, DNF - illness

Stage five

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious, DNF - broken wrist
Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - broken collarbone and pelvis

Stage four

No-one

Stage three

No-one

Stage two

No-one

Stage one

No-one

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafał Majka
Person
Luke Durbridge
Person
Geoffrey Bouchard
Person
Marc Soler
Person
Victor Lafay
Person
Magnus Cort
Person
Ruben Guerreiro
Person
Jakob Fuglsang
Person
Chris Froome
Person
Warren Barguil
Person
Tim Wellens
Person
Michael Gogl
Person
Enric Mas
Person
Damiano Caruso
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fra#Tour De France 2022#Uae Team Emirates#The Tour De France
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

86
Followers
711
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy