Tour de France 2022 withdrawals: Enric Mas out with Covid

Prior to stage 19 getting underway, Enric Mas (Movistar) was the latest rider to leave the Tour de France due to Covid. This means just 139 riders are due to start Saturday's penultimate stage.

On Thursday, Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech) was forced to abandon due to a positive test for Covid.

Elsewhere Marc Soler and Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) were forced to abandon this week due to illness and injury leaving just three team mates for Tadej Pogacar.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) also tested positive for Covid-19 before stage 18 meaning he would not start the stage.

AG2R Citroën riders are left with just three riders for the remainder of the Tour, having already lost Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Mikaël Cherel, Oliver Naesen, Ben O'Connor and Geoffrey Bouchard.

High-profile withdrawals include Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck), the former leaving the Tour before stage 15 after struggling with a back injury he picked up on stage five. Van der Poel, meanwhile, cited fatigue as his reason for withdrawal.

As a result, only five of the 22 teams have a full compliment of riders, with injuries, positive Covid results, fatigue and illness all causing early retirements.

Last year, 42 riders didn't manage to finish the Tour de France, with the Olympics playing a major role in those withdrawals. With six stages still remaining, there's potential for plenty more dropouts - which Cycling Weekly will keep updated stage-by-stage.

Tour de France abandonments

Stage 19

Enric Mas (Esp) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 18

Chris Froome (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive

Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, DNS - Covid positive

Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 17



Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal, DNS - Covid positive

Rafał Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Torn thigh muscle

Fabio Felline (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF- Illness



Stage 16

Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Fractured ribs

Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive

Aurélien Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive

Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, DNS - illness

Max Walscheid (Ger) Cofidis, DNS - Covid positive

Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates, DNF - outside the time limit



Stage 15

Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, DNS - back injury

Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, DNF - shoulder injury

Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNF - outside the time limit

Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - Covid positive

Simon Clarke (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech, DNS - Covid positive

Stage 14

No-one

Stage 13

Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic, DNS - Covid positive

Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, DNF - fatigue

Stage 12

No-one

Stage 11

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - fatigue

Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R Citroën, DNF - bronchitis

Stage ten

Ben O'Connor (Aus) AG2R Citroën, DNS - glute injury

George Bennett (NZl) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive

Luke Durbridge (AUS) BikeExchange-Jayco, DNS -Covid positive

Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) TotalEnergies, DNS - illness

Stage nine

Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, DNS - knee injury

Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis, DNS - Covid-19 positive

Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-EasyPost, DNS - illness

Stage eight

Stake Vegard Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates, DNS - Covid positive

Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën, DNS - Covid positive

Kevin Vermaerke (USA) Team DSM, DNF - broken collarbone

Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana-Qazaqstan, DNF - post-Covid fatigue

Stage seven

No-one

Stage six

Daniel Oss (Ita) TotalEnergies, DNS - broken neck

Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo, DNF - illness

Stage five

Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain-Victorious, DNF - broken wrist

Michael Gogl (Aut) Alpecin-Deceuninck, DNF - broken collarbone and pelvis

Stage four

No-one

Stage three

No-one

Stage two

No-one

Stage one

No-one

