Flash Flood Watch issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Dent; Douglas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Texas; Vernon; Webster; Wright FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through Sunday morning. * Additional rainfall is expected to occur over areas that have already received 1 to 5 inches of rain. * Expected rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour in areas that are already saturated will lead to rapid rises and flash flooding in low lying areas. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.