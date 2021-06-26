Flash Flood Watch issued for Laclede by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Laclede FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Springfield has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of southwest Missouri, including the following area, Laclede. * Through Sunday morning. * Additional rainfall is expected to occur over areas that have already received 1 to 5 inches of rain. * Expected rainfall rates of 3 to 4 inches per hour in areas that are already saturated will lead to rapid rises and flash flooding in low lying areas. Low water crossings, creeks and streams will be susceptible to flooding.