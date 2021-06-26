Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:38:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Southern Inner Channels DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM AKDT THIS MORNING Fog is starting to lift across the area. Some localized visibility down to 1 mile remains, but will diminish through late morning. This will be the final statement on this event.