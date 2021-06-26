Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How Alex Drummond's Rehearsal Dinner Paid Tribute To Her Husband's Heritage

By Ralph Schwartz
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They say weddings are the bride's special day, but in all fairness, the groom is having one of the biggest days of his life, too. When The Pioneer Woman's daughter, Alex Drummond, found the man she wanted to spend the rest of her life with, he wasn't exactly Pawhuska, Oklahoma's version of the boy next door, either. (Actually, we don't think the Drummonds can see their neighbor's house from their expansive ranch spread.)

www.mashed.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Mashed

Mashed

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Drummond
Person
Ree Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#The Rehearsal Dinner#Mexico#Food Drink#The Pioneer Woman#Pawhuska#Distractify#Texas A M#Hispanic Heritage Month#Mercantile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Weight LossTODAY.com

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond details her 43-pound weight-loss journey

While Ree Drummond says she’ll always love food, she believes she hit “rock bottom” in January and decided she had to change her ways. In a blog post published on her website Tuesday, the celebrity chef said she was driven to feel healthier and hoped to shed some weight before her daughter got married in the spring.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Gushing Over Candace Cameron Bure's Instagram Tribute to Her Husband Val

Candace Cameron Bure and her husband, Val Bure, have reached an incredible milestone in their relationship — 25 years of marriage and counting. In honor of their wedding anniversary, the Fuller House actress shared a few words of advice for having a happy and long-lasting union. “June 22nd we celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary 🥂!! 25 years🙌🏼!! 🙏🏻,” Candace captioned a collection of Instagram photos. “I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day.”
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Detail You Missed On Alex Drummond's Wedding Cake

A wedding cake (especially one as special as the cake for Alex Drummond's big day) isn't just a dessert — but The Pioneer Woman wasn't about to go to the nearest Oklahoma Costco for one of their sheet cakes, now was she? Ree Drummond shared the details about the spectacular cake on The Pioneer Woman blog, writing that Alex Drummond and new husband Mauricio Scott's six-tier cake was created by Amy Cakes in Oklahoma — one of the 100 best cake designers in the U.S., according to Brides magazine (via Amy Cakes).
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Ree Drummond Looks Radiant in New Photos alongside Her 5 Children including 1 Who Is Adopted

Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex Drummond recently shared new nostalgic pictures from her wedding day, and her mother looked as beautiful as ever in the snaps. Ree Drummond looked radiant in new photos alongside her five children, including one who is adopted. The images also featured her husband, Ladd Drummond and son-in-law Mauricio Scott and both his parents.
Relationship Advicemashed.com

How The Weather Almost Ruined Alex Drummond's Wedding

In the days leading up to Alex Drummond's May 1 wedding to her college sweetheart, Mauricio Scott, we were feeling The Pioneer Woman's concerns about whether Oklahoma's weather would cooperate with the wedding planning. After all, the state happens to be famous for its tornados in May (via Weather-US). Nevertheless,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Closer Weekly

Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl Share Dating Advice After Finding Love During Pandemic: ‘Don’t Ever Give Up’

During their two-week quarantine together in Canada, Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl exercised, cooked dinner together and even “adopted” a seagull who used to visit their balcony hoping for a snack. “We named him Elmer,” Linda exclusively tells Closer. “We created little videos [on Instagram]. It was hysterical.”. It’s been...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Posts Fourth of July Pic With Husband That Her ‘Kids Will Hate’

On Sunday, “The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond posted a Fourth of July photo with her husband, but hilariously already knew her kids wouldn’t like the sappy caption. The Drummond family rang in America’s birthday while celebrating in their Oklahoma hometown in Osage County. Ree and her husband, Ladd, have a huge ranch in the area, but they celebrated in town where The Pioneer Woman Mercantile shop is located. Even though Drummond’s Independence Day photo didn’t share much, her Instagram Story showed off the town’s fireworks display from last night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy