How Alex Drummond's Rehearsal Dinner Paid Tribute To Her Husband's Heritage

A wedding cake (especially one as special as the cake for Alex Drummond's big day) isn't just a dessert — but The Pioneer Woman wasn't about to go to the nearest Oklahoma Costco for one of their sheet cakes, now was she? Ree Drummond shared the details about the spectacular cake on The Pioneer Woman blog, writing that Alex Drummond and new husband Mauricio Scott's six-tier cake was created by Amy Cakes in Oklahoma — one of the 100 best cake designers in the U.S., according to Brides magazine (via Amy Cakes).