Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Tennis: Djokovic looking to peak at Grand Slams with eye on 20th at Wimbledon

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49n4hf_0ag7hppd00

LONDON (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon looking to join Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal on 20 Grand Slam titles and the world number one said he has changed his calendar to ensure his focus is on peaking at the majors at this stage of his career.

Djokovic has participated mainly in Grand Slams and Masters tournaments this year -- winning both the Australian Open and French Open -- and the 34-year-old said he was fortunate to play his best tennis when it mattered the most.

“Grand Slams are the biggest motivation I have right now at this stage of my career... I want to try to make the most out of Grand Slams as I possibly can. I’m trying to peak at the majors,” Djokovic told reporters.

“Nowadays I have to adjust my schedule a bit more with the quality time with family that means a lot to me, reducing the number of tournaments, trying to adjust everything so that I could be at my top level on slams.

“That’s how my last year and a half looked like, and that’s how probably the rest of my career will look like in terms of scheduling the tournaments.”

Djokovic said he did not have time to celebrate his Roland Garros triumph earlier this month as he was back on court four days later but he was looking forward to making it three titles in a row at Wimbledon after wins in 2018 and 2019.

Last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I didn’t have too much time really to reflect on what has happened in Paris. That’s how it is, that’s the tennis season and tennis schedule, I turn the next page,” the five-time Wimbledon champion added.

“I’ve been on a run on these courts. I love being here, it has always been a dream tournament for me when I was a seven-year-old, dreaming to win the Wimbledon.”

Djokovic said he loved Wimbledon’s tradition where the defending champion kicks things off on the “virgin grass” at centre court but admitted he did not know too much about his first round opponent -- British wildcard Jack Draper.

“I’ve seen him play a little bit in Queen’s where he beat (Jannik) Sinner. I actually practiced with Sinner yesterday so I asked him couple questions about Draper’s game,” he said of his 19-year-old opponent.

“I know he’s a lefty, I’ve seen him practice today a little bit. I have to do my homework... He’s a home player. I’m sure there’s going to be lot of support, a lot of people behind him.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Draper
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Australian#French#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic shouldn't be playing the tournament because...', says legend

The question of who can be considered the GOAT of tennis history can go on forever and each person can bring different arguments to justify their opinions. Both Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet the requirements to be considered the best tennis players in history and after the victory of the Serbian champion, number one in the world, at Roland Garros, the debate is more open than ever.
TennisBBC

Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic to face Matteo Berrettini in men's final

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here. Defending champion Novak Djokovic needed all of his nous and quality to edge past Denis Shapovalov and set up a Wimbledon men's final with Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.
TennisPosted by
AFP

Djokovic eyes third round on Wimbledon's worrying Centre Court

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic renews his long-standing Wimbledon rivalry with Kevin Anderson on Wednesday as serious questions are asked over the quality of the fabled Centre Court where Serena Williams suffered her tournament-ending injury. Djokovic opens play on Centre Court, a day after seven-time champion Serena Williams retired with an ankle injury midway through the first set of her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
TennisThe Guardian

‘Flawless’ champion Novak Djokovic stays on course for 20th grand slam title

If Novak Djokovic’s rivals for the Wimbledon title thought the world No 1 might have taken his eye off the ball after winning the French Open for the second time this month, then they would appear to be mistaken. The five-times champion produced a near-flawless performance to dismiss Kevin Anderson, the South African he defeated in the 2018 final, in straight sets to cruise into the third round.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

MIKE DICKSON: Novak Djokovic heads into Wimbledon as the heavy favourite to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams... but as he continues to court controversy, the biggest threat to his chances is the man HIMSELF

One of the more appealing aspects of Novak Djokovic's extrovert personality is that he enjoys a chat with those who work at tennis events as security guardsfto and locker room attendants. 'So what have you been up to since we last saw you?' one of them might ask at the...
TennistheScore

Shapovalov reaches 1st Grand Slam semi, will face Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Denis Shapovalov reached his first Grand Slam semifinal by edging Karen Khachanov in five sets at Wimbledon. The 10th-seeded Shapovalov pulled out the 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Khachanov in nearly 3 1/2 hours at No. 1 Court. Shapovalov is a 22-year-old...
Wimbledon, NDPosted by
Daily Herald

Wimbledon Lookahead: Djokovic, 3 newcomers in semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England -- LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. With Roger Federer already out, the only familiar face in the men's semifinals at Wimbledon is top-ranked Novak Djokovic. The other three players left - No. 7 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, No. 10 Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 14 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland - had never even reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club before. Only Berrettini had reached the last four at any Grand Slam tournament, doing so at the 2019 U.S. Open. That makes Djokovic the big favorite to add a sixth Wimbledon crown - and third in a row - and equal the men's record of 20 total Grand Slam titles shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. First, Djokovic needs to get past Shapovalov in the semifinals. The 22-year-old Shapovalov is only the third Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon semis. He has an 0-6 record against Djokovic. Hurkacz beat Federer in straight sets in the quarterfinals and will try to follow that up by beating Berrettini. Hurkacz won their only previous matchup.
TennisPosted by
UPI News

Wimbledon tennis: Djokovic, Federer reach quarterfinals; Gauff eliminated

July 5 (UPI) -- Two-time defending champion Novak Djokovic and Swiss star Roger Federer both reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals with fourth-round victories Monday in London. Djokovic advanced to his 50th Grand Slam quarterfinal after beating No. 17 seed Cristian Garin of Chile 6-2, 6-4, 6-2. It is Djokovic's 12th quarterfinal berth at Wimbledon, tying him with Arthur Gore for third on the men's all-time list. He trails only Federer (18) and Jimmy Connors (14) on the list.
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic cruises into last-eight of Wimbledon as defending champion beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach an incredible 50th Grand Slam quarter-final

Novak Djokovic eased into his 50th grand slam quarter-final with a straight sets victory over Cristian Garin on Centre Court at Wimbledon. The world No 1 made it 18 consecutive slam wins as he chases a third title of the year and 12 consecutive sets taken at the All England Club this year with a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 success.
Tennisnickiswift.com

The Truth About Roger Federer's Wife

Roger Federer is one of the biggest names in professional tennis. According to Britannica, "His total of 20 career men's singles Grand Slam championships" was the most in tennis history up until it was recently matched by the Spanish pro tennis player Rafael Nadal. And even at the age of 39 with new blood taking on the courts year after year, the Swiss native hasn't thrown in his racket yet. Fans are already looking forward to watching him play in Wimbledon's 2021 tournament and are hoping he can take home his ninth title from the event.
Tenniswmleader.com

Roger Federer on ‘terrible’ family heartache

Written by Sam Goodwin. This article originally appeared on Yahoo Sports Australia. Roger Federer has opened up about life in the biosecurity bubble at Wimbledon, saying it’s “terrible” being away from his family. The Swiss legend become the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on...
TennisLewiston Morning Tribune

Grand Slam tennis returns to England’s grass this week

Roger Federer recalls feeling “just shocked, more than anything.”. The tennis world was shaken when the All England Club announced on April 1, 2020, that Wimbledon would be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic — the first time since World War II it was called off for any reason. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy