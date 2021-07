Corvette Racing took the top spot in the GT Le Mans (GTLM) class at IMSA's Sahlen's Six Hours of the Glen at Watkins Glen International. Though the pair of cars fielded by the Corvette Racing team swapped the lead throughout the race, both cars were behind driver John Edwards in the Number 24 BMW in the last 15 minutes of the race. A gutsy pass by Antonio Garcia with five laps remaining put the Number 3 C8.R Corvette in the lead, and Garcia held off the BMWs to the finish. The Number 3 Corvette started from the pole, and the duo of Garcia and Taylor spent most of the six-hour endurance race battling teammates Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner in the Number 4 C8.R until the last few laps when Tandy reported a mechanical issue that took the car out of contention. It finished the race in fourth place.