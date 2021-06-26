Cancel
Five People Are Dead After A Hot Air Balloon Crashed Into A Power Line

By Julia Reinstein
buzzfeednews.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive people are dead in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught fire on Saturday morning, police said. Four of the victims, two men and two women, were declared dead at the scene, Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told BuzzFeed News. A fifth victim, a man, was taken to the hospital in "critical and unstable condition" but later died of his injuries.

