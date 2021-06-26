Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Montreal Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme expects Game 3 return

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU5A9_0ag7gBrI00

Interim Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme should be out of COVID-19 protocols and able to return to the bench for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final between Montreal and the Tampa Bay Lightning, he said Saturday.

The best-of-seven finals begin Monday in Tampa, with Game 2 to be played there Wednesday. Game 3 is scheduled for Friday at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Ducharme, whose positive test was confirmed COVID-19 June 18, will have spent 14 days in quarantine by Friday. He has been working with acting coach Luke Richardson and the team via videoconference during his absence and will continue to do so until his return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0muz1T_0ag7gBrI00 Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The Canadiens defeated the favored Vegas Golden Knights in six games to advance to their first Cup final since 1993. The Lightning are the defending champions.

Ducharme, 48, took over the Canadiens on Feb. 24 after the firing of Claude Julien. The Canadiens were 9-5-4 at the time and finished the regular season at 24-21-11. They defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games and swept the Winnipeg Jets in the opening rounds to reach the semifinals against the Golden Knights

–Field Level media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Sportsbooks#Stanley Cup Final Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Winnipeg Jets
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLNHL

'Quest for the Stanley Cup' continues with Ducharme return

Canadiens coach welcomed back from COVID-19 quarantine among highlights of sixth episode. Watch episode six of "Quest For The Stanley Cup" Friday, July 9th, exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on YouTube.com/NHL in Canada. 00:53 •. Jon Cooper listened while the reporter asked his question during a Stanley Cup...
NHLNHL

MTL@TBL: Game 5 Recap

TAMPA - The Lightning edged the Canadiens 1-0 on Wednesday night at AMALIE Arena to win the Stanley Cup. Jon Cooper's sqaud won the Final in five games over Montreal. Even though they were in enemy territory, the Canadiens still had the support of their faithful fans in the building.
NHLNHL

NHL DRAFT ORDER SET

The selection order has now been finalized with the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 2021 NHL Draft order has been finalized:. 1. Buffalo Sabres. 2. Seattle Kraken. 3. Anaheim Ducks. 4. New Jersey Devils. 5. Columbus Blue Jackets. 6. Detroit...
NHLNHL

Vasilevskiy wins Conn Smythe Trophy for Lightning

TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. Vasilevskiy was voted the winner after he helped the Tampa Bay Lightning repeat as Stanley Cup champions. He made 22 saves in a 1-0 win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the Cup Final at Amalie Arena.
NHLNHL

Lightning expect push from Montreal in Game 2

As well as the Tampa Bay Lightning played in their 5-1 victory over Montreal in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Monday, the team in the visiting locker room at AMALIE Arena still feels like it has a lot more to show after getting routed in the series opener.
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Armia Could Play Game 1 After All

Jun 18, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens Joel Armia Mandatory Credit: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY Sports. Montreal Canadiens winger Joel Armia has had a roller coaster of a season, and that was before he thought he would miss Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. He got off to a...
NHLCBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Evans: Returns to game action

Evans had a shot and three hits in Monday's 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Evans missed the previous nine playoff games due to a concussion he suffered during the first game of the series against Winnipeg. It marked his first competitive action in 26 days. Evans skated on the fourth line with Eric Staal and Corey Perry.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Game 1 Score Doesn’t Tell The Whole Story

Take a deep breath everyone. It’s only one game. Trolls and keyboard warriors were having a field day before last night’s Game1 was even over. “They suck! They don’t deserve to be there!”. “Haha! Typical Habs.”. “Tampa in 4”. “We don’t stand a chance!”. Those are just some of the...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Canadiens coach staying with Carey Price for Game 4

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme isn't interested in making a goaltending change ahead of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Former Hart and Vezina Trophy recipient Carey Price has yielded 13 goals on 79 shots during the first three games of the series against Tampa Bay. The Lightning hold a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
NHLchatsports.com

New Jersey Devils Can Learn From Montreal Canadiens’ Penalty Kill

Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning takes the shot as Anthony Cirelli #71 looks to avoid the shot against Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens during Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLchatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens: Three Things To Love About Lineup Changes For Game 4

EDMONTON, AB - JANUARY 18: Alexander Romanov and Brett Kulak Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images) The Montreal Canadiens find themselves with their backs up against a wall in the Stanley Cup Final. They lost the first three games of the series and will now have to defeat the powerhouse Tampa Bay Lightning four consecutive times.
NHLchatsports.com

Josh Anderson Gives the Montreal Canadiens a Chance to go to Tampa for a Game 5

Jul 5, 2021; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) shoots and scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the overtime period in game four of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports. After being on...
NHLNHL

An Ode to the 2021 Habs

When it comes down to it, that's what's left. Moments that will live on forever, shared by many, held close to their heart by those who chose to venerate at the altar of la Sainte-Flanelle. Memories of tension, exhilaration, and frustration interjected with brief scenes of unbridled joy are sometimes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy