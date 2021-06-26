Cancel
Arizona State

While Kyrsten Sinema Defends the Filibuster, Arizona Republicans Strip Democrats of Power

By Ari Berman, Bio
Mother Jones
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Monday, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) published a Washington Post op-ed promoting bipartisanship and defending the 60-vote requirement to pass most legislation, saying the filibuster “compels moderation and helps protect the country from wild swings between opposing policy poles.” The next day, Senate Republicans used the filibuster to block debate on the Democrats’ sweeping democracy reform bill, the For the People Act, which Sinema supports.

