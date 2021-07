I really do think that, by the time we take to the field against York, we need to have improved our squad to the tune of at least five new players. By that point, the first league game of the season will be looming very large indeed, and we cannot afford to be rushing signings and attempting to integrate new players on a last-minute basis before Wigan arrive at the SOL in August. Tuesday’s news that Luke O’Nien has joined Aiden McGeady in recommitting to the club was very positive, but recruitment-wise, we’ve still got a lot of work ahead of us.