How Dacre Montgomery Changed Stranger Things Season 3
Over the course of its three-season run on Netflix, the thrilling sci-fi saga "Stranger Things" has seen no particular shortage of villains. And it certainly appears that the list of "Stranger Things" big bads is only going to get longer when Season 4 of the beloved series finally makes its debut. But even with the vile mad scientists, government goons, sociopathic school bullies, and various grotesque inter-dimensional beasts that have come and gone on "Stranger Things" to date, Dacre Montgomery's Billy Hargrove is arguably among the worst of the series antagonists.www.looper.com