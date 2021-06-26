How Dacre Montgomery Changed Stranger Things Season 3

Millie Bobby Brown’s life changed radically since her appearance as Eleven in the Netflix hit Stranger Things. Although the debut was just five years ago, since then the young woman’s life took an impressive turn to position her among the most important actresses in the world. His career was not the only thing that was modified because, due to his age, his appearance was totally transformed from the first season of the series. Check out how he grew through the role and how he will make it to season four. Safety pin!