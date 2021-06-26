Cancel
San Marcos, CA

2 Bodies Found After Fire Engulfs Home and Trailers at San Marcos Equestrian Center

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 27 days ago
Human remains were found after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers early Saturday at an equestrian center in an unincorporated area of San Marcos. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The remains of two people were found after a fire that fully engulfed a home and several trailers early Saturday at an equestrian center in an unincorporated area of San Marcos, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 1:37 a.m. Saturday at San Marcos Equestrian, 2635 North Twin Oaks Valley Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Greg Hampton.

When deputies from the San Marcos station and firefighters responded to the area, they saw a home and several trailers fully engulfed in flames, Hampton said.

After the fire was extinguished, one body was located outside a toy hauler travel trailer and the second body was found inside the trailer, the sergeant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of their deaths, as well as identification of the bodies pending notification of family.

No deputies, firefighters or animals were hurt in the fire.

“While the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and things may later change, the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit does not believe it is a criminal act,” Hampton said. “At this time, the fire appears to be accidental.”

The Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit investigates fires resulting in serious injuries or death.

Updated at 4:10 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

