Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Miami building collapse: Fire hindering rescue efforts as city considers evacuating sister building

By Danielle Zoellner
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uHBMa_0ag7dZlH00

A fire has hindered rescue efforts to the 159 unaccounted people from a Surfside residential building collapse, officials said.

“It’s a very deep fire. It’s extremely difficult to locate the source of the fire. So, they’ve been working around the clock, these fire rescue teams, these brave men and women, under the rubble to fix this problem so they can get on, but it is hampering our search efforts,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levina Cava during a Saturday news conference.

The smoke has been the biggest hindrance to the rescue workers.

Officials are now working to locate and extinguish the fires while continuing to try and locate anyone who might be alive.

“Obviously, the smoke itself is the biggest barrier right now to proceeding in those areas. So, we created a trench using heavy equipment to try to isolate the fire and continue searching for victims in the part of the pile that we can access. No further victims have been found,” Ms Cava said.

There was no new update on survivors overnight, the mayor added.

Rescue workers are trying to find the 159 unaccounted people from the collapse of the 12-storey Champlain Towers South building.

There have been four people confirmed dead and 127 people accounted for since the building collapsed on Thursday.

City officials are now working to determine the safety of other buildings in the area that are 40 years or older.

The collapsed building has a “sister building” called Champlain Towers North building.

Residents have been allowed to stay in the building but an evacuation was up for consideration amid concerns that it could have similar structural issues as the south building, given they were constructed at the same time with similar plans.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was asked during a Saturday press conference if residents should feel safe living in the “sister building” following the collapse.

He said an evacuation was up for consideration “given the similarities, given the same age”.

But Mr DeSantis would not state what he recommended. Instead, the governor said that it would ultimately be up to local officials like Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett on what to advise residents.

“I’ve recommended that that building be evacuated pending a thorough structural investigation,” Mr Burkett told CNN on Saturday.

“Because I don’t think people need to live with the possibility, or the thought that their” building may collapse, he added.

It was unclear if this recommendation required approval from other city and state officials before taking place.

The cause of the Champlain Towers South building is not yet known.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

172K+
Followers
88K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Accident#Surfside#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
AccidentsPalm Beach Interactive

Teen boy was sitting beside his mom when Surfside building collapsed; family sues

Teenager Jonah Handler was sitting in his room with his mother when the walls of their condominium in Champlain Towers South gave way two weeks ago. “They free-fell to what they thought was certain death,” according to a lawsuit filed this week. “Stacie and Jonah landed several floors below and miraculously were still alive.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...
Florida Statewabcradio.com

More Bodies Recovered at Florida Building Collapse Site;

Surfside, Florida (77WABC) — Calling it “heartbreaking” and “staggering” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, stood in front of cameras, as she’s done over the last two weeks, to tell the world 14 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An additional 61...
Florida StatePosted by
Thomas Smith

Cat From Collapsed Florida Tower Found Alive After 2 Weeks, Reunited with Family

In a heartwarming story revealed in a Facebook post from the Kitty Campus, a cat rescue organization in Florida, a black cat named Binx was living in unit #904 of the Champlain Towers South apartment building when the building tragically collapsed more than two weeks ago. Binx’s family feared that the cat had been killed in the collapse, but did not give up hope of finding him.
Virginia StateWDIO-TV

Major fire in downtown Virginia causes serious damage

The smoke could be seen miles away, as the fierce flames attacked a building in downtown Virginia. Crews were called out around 11am to the 300 block of Chestnut Street. Business leaders told a WDIO News crew on the scene that it appeared the fire started in an apartment on the second floor of the building at 316 Chestnut Street, which is between Rocks the Jewelers and Pep's Bake Shop. The Rocks the Jewelers building and 316 Chestnut are owned by city councilor Julianne Paulsen and her family.
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Cat found at condo collapse site after more than 2 weeks: 'This is a miracle'

One family who lost everything in the Surfside condo collapse last month received a small miracle Friday when their cat was found alive. The Gonzalez family has suffered mixed fortune from the collapse: Angela and her daughter Deven survived a fall from their ninth-floor apartment, recovering from their injuries at Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, Edgar Gonzalez, the father, has been missing since the June 24 collapse, Local News 10 reported.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Miami condo death toll rises to 78 as recovery hits 16th day

The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” and “staggering” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. No one has been found alive...
Aquia Harbour, VApotomaclocal.com

Fire rips through home in Aquia Harbour neighborhood

Fire ripped through a house in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood just after midnight, leaving four people displaced from their homes. Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched for a structure fire in the 1000 block of Potomac Drive in the Aquia Harbour neighborhood. Crews reported the heavy fire had spread to all three levels of the home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy