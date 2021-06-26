Cancel
UK virus cases hit highest since Feb 5 amid 'grab a jab'

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The U.K. on Saturday recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates. Government figures showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the U.K, the highest...

Person
Matt Hancock
#Jab#Uk#Ap#Public Health England#Pfizer#Sun#The Department Of Health#Oxford University#The Associated Press
