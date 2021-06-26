Cancel
Basketball

Jaylen Brown honors late college professor who taught him the importance of activism

By Trevor Hass
Boston
 14 days ago

"I learned so much from him at Berkeley."

Jaylen Brown. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Jaylen Brown on Friday paid tribute to a University of California, Berkeley professor who helped shape him into the activist he is today.

Dr. Hardy Frye, described as a “respected scholar,” “brilliant professor,” and “loving husband and father,” inspired the current Celtics forward when Brown was in college.

“Professor Frye will be missed I learned so much from him at Berkeley he taught me what activism truly is RIP,” Brown wrote.

On the African American Studies & African Diaspora Studies portion of the university’s website, Frye is referred to as “a professor of sociology with a research emphasis on community development, policy analysis, program evaluation, and building collaborative school-community partnerships.”

Brown has used his platform as an NBA player to shed light on racial injustices, education reform, and other social issues.

“I think I’ve always been a leader in a sense,” Brown said last year. “Whether it’s on-court or off the court, it’s just natural. It’s not anything that’s unfamiliar to me. It’s just now the opportunity’s being presented, and you just gotta step into that role.”

