UK virus cases hit highest since Feb 5 amid 'grab a jab'

Within the past 24 hours there were 26,068 new coronavirus cases reported, Public Health England has reported. This marks the worst day for infections since the virus was surging in January. Today's case count also marks a 61 per cent increase over last Wednesday, when 16,135 cases were recorded.PHE also noted that 14 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, bringing the UK's death toll to 128,140 since the beginning of the pandemic.It was also reported on Wednesday afternoon that 44.7 million people across the UK – nearly 85 per cent of the population – had received their first dose of the vaccine, and 62 per cent, some 32 million had received both doses.