UK virus cases hit highest since Feb 5 amid 'grab a jab'

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — The U.K. on Saturday recorded its most new coronavirus infections since early February as the National Health Service ran a “grab a jab” initiative to further drive up vaccination rates. Government figures showed that another 18,270 people tested positive for the virus across the U.K, the highest...

