'Good Girls' Fans in Disbelief Over Cancellation

By John Connor Coulston
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Girls' run has ended, much to fans' dismay. NBC canceled the dramedy after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.

popculture.com
