'Good Girls' Fans in Disbelief Over Cancellation

Season two of Virgin River ended with a literal bang, and it looks like the upcoming third season will continue the cozy drama and relationship twists and turns. Netflix dropped the new trailer on Friday, and there is good news right off the bat: Jack (Martin Henderson) survived his gunshot wound. While the trailer doesn't reveal who shot him, at least fans know that the handsome bar owner would live through another season. Not only that, but it seems like he and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) are finally together and it looks like things are getting pretty steamy between the two.