MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Utility companies were barred from disconnecting service over unpaid bills during the pandemic. But that ended in May. And next month, families will need to pay their outstanding bills. Right now, 340,000 Minnesota households have past-due electric and gas bills. Together, they owe about $140 million. But a new infusion of $167 million to the Minnesota Department of Commerce’s energy assistance program will help pay those debts, according to program director Michael Schmitz. “If you have a family of four and your annual income is less than $65,000, then you would likely be eligible for the program,” Schmitz said. The...