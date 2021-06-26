Flood Warning issued for Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 21:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jasper .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours have lead to water levels remaining high. Some additional rainfall is expected overnight tonight which would keep water levels high on area streams and creeks and low water areas. The National Weather Service in Springfield has extended the * Flood Warning for Southeastern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 730 AM CDT Sunday. * At 828 PM CDT, Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours and water levels remain high. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings North Main and Murphy Boulevard In Joplin, Highway 37 at The Spring River southwest of Avilla, Route JJ at Center Creek southeast of Carl Junction, Route O at The Spring River just south of Alba and Route F, 3 miles northeast of Reeds.