Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Lenox to near Mokena, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue Island, Munster and Dolton. This includes... Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Prairie State College, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and South Suburban College. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH