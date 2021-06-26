Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 13:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Will County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1234 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near New Lenox to near Mokena, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Lansing, Oak Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue Island, Munster and Dolton. This includes... Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Windy City Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Prairie State College, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and South Suburban College. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Lake County, IN
City
East Chicago, IN
City
Roseland, IN
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Severe Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Oak Forest#Purdue University#Prairie State College#South Suburban College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy