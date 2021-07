PITTSBURG, Kan. – Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas clinics continue mask requests as COVID-19 cases increase. “Coronavirus is still in our communities and is still contagious. We are requesting all visitors in our locations to wear face masks while inside our facilities, even if they received a COVID-19 vaccine. They may choose to bring their own masks from home, or they are available at the clinics. Wearing a mask is not only an effort to protect yourself but also to help protect others. In some cases, exceptions will be made if they have a health or behavioral condition that prevents them from wearing one. We are committed to keeping our patients, their family members, and our caregivers as safe as possible.” – Stephanie Potter, CHC/SEK Communications Specialist.