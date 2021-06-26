Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

How much money does regular exercise save you?

By Ross Pomeroy
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular exercise is without a doubt one of the best things you can do for your overall health. It reduces or prevents just about every mental and physical ailment, helps maintain bodily function into old age, and adds an estimated six years of life. But what does physical activity do...

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Equipment#Medicare#Old Age#Cdc#Journal#Nih#Saint Maurice Pf#Carlson Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
AARP
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

This Is How Much Money You Need to Live Comfortably in Your State

When it comes to money, most people think the more the merrier. Yet research shows that beyond a certain salary, your life satisfaction and well-being no longer increase with your income. In fact, a 2018 study from a team at Purdue University found that once you reach a certain financial threshold, "further increases in income tended to be associated with reduced life satisfaction and a lower level of well-being." Once you're comfortable—meaning free of major financial worry, with a bit of cash in hand for the little luxuries—you can rest easy knowing you've probably gotten the most happiness money can buy. But what dollar amount achieves that goal?
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

How Exercise Can Help You Sleep

The benefits of exercise for sleep include falling asleep faster, getting more deep sleep, and waking up less throughout the night. Exercise reduces stress and anxiety, increases serotonin, and helps regulate the circadian rhythm, all of which help with sleep. The cool down following exercise can help promote sleep, so...
Fitnesshealthday.com

Quiz: How Much Do You Know About Arthritis and Exercise?

If you have arthritis, you should give your joints plenty of rest. Just make sure the rest doesn't turn into a permanent vacation. Even though your joints may complain, you need to keep them moving from time to time. In fact, regular exercise is one of the best arthritis remedies around. Your doctor can help you find an exercise program that's right for you. In the meantime, take this short quiz to find out how much you know about exercise and arthritis.
WorkoutsWebMD

5-Minute Breathing Exercises Can Lower BP, Heart Attack Risk

July 8, 2021 -- The demands of daily life often hinder people from getting enough physical exercise. But according to a new study, all it takes is 5 minutes of breathing exercises, 6 days a week, to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. The study, published June 29 in...
Workoutsdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Physical Activity Throughout Adulthood Linked to Healthcare Savings

Getting regular physical activity throughout adulthood is linked to lower healthcare costs later in life, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. While doctors and other health experts have long sought to promote physical activity as a way to stay as healthy...
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Digital Self-Monitoring Effective for Weight Loss, Healthy Lifestyle

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Digital self-monitoring of physical activity and diet is an effective intervention to support weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight, according to a review published online June 30 in Obesity Reviews. Rhiannon Berry, from the Cambridge Institute of Public Health in the...
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Preablation Weight Loss Linked to Freedom From A-Fib

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Preablation weight loss is associated with freedom from atrial fibrillation (FFAF) in both obese and nonobese patients, according to a study published online June 30 in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology. Graham Peigh, M.D., from the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Exercise, sleep and their effects on your health

Bad habits tend to have a cumulative effect on our health. It is one thing to be a poor sleeper, but it is entirely different, and much worse for you, to be a poor sleeper and a poor exerciser. In an article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits That Add Years to Your Life, Say Experts

Wouldn't you like to add years to your life? If we've learned anything from the past year and a half, it's that life is not to be taken for granted, because it can be taken from us—quickly, and without remorse. Armed with that appreciation, we reached out to the world's foremost experts in life extension to ask them how to add years to your life. Read on for the top 5 ways, each of which you can add to your routine every day—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Dietswemagazineforwomen.com

What Does Science Say about the Mediterranean Diet?

As we are now firmly into summer, vegetable and fruit options are abundant! The farmer’s markets are brimming with beautiful colors of produce, it’s like walking amongst rainbows of colors. It’s great! Many of my patients ask me about what’s the best diet to have and ne of the most common questions about diets are usually regarding the Mediterranean Diet. More specifically, my patients want to know what diet to adopt with all the abundant information out there nowadays on the internet. So, this question is clearly still relevant in our busy society but also, it is still pertinent due to the ever growing numbers of diseases that are related to unhealthy lifestyle habits.
HealthThe Spokesman-Review

How prescription discount programs can help save you money

Erin Bonin, 40, was going through the already stressful process of in vitro fertilization when she learned that one of the medications she needed wasn’t covered by her health insurance. Her South Bend, Ind., pharmacy was charging $733.99 for a one-month supply of the medication, and she needed to take it for three months.
CancerOne Green Planet

Many Americans’ Diets Aren’t Helping Them Prevent Cancer

The dietary habits for most Americans aren’t in line with scientists’ recommendations to help reduce cancer, according to a new study. 31,000 adults participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. According to the survey, 90% of participants arent getting enough fiber and about 63 to 73% didn’t get...
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Build a Pool?

A backyard pool is a perfect way to cool off during those hot summer months—or year-round if you’re lucky enough to live in a climate that allows it. While some will search online for “swimming pool near me,” others prefer a pool right in their own backyard. You may be interested in getting a pool in your backyard, but how much does it cost to build a pool? According to HomeAdvisor, the cost ranges from $16,441 to $44,198, with the national average at $29,638. Inground pools can range from $36,750 to $66,500, and above-ground pools can run from $700 to $3,600. If you’re interested in a custom pool with luxury add-ons, the price can jump to $100,000 or more. Excavation and labor costs make up between 25 and 50 percent of the total cost to build a pool.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, It Could Be an Early Sign of Diabetes

Talk to a doctor if you notice this skin condition that's often a warning sign. Diabetes is a condition that can quietly sneak up on you well before you notice that something is off, but getting an early diagnosis is important to your treatment. Knowing some of the early signs of diabetes—including the more unusual ones—will give you a good idea of when it's time to see a doctor. And there's one symptom that you can spot easily, if you know what to look for: Experts say that early on, diabetes can manifest in a specific way on your skin. Read on to find out what kind of mark you should be keeping an eye out for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You See This in Your Mouth, Your Dementia Risk is Higher, New Study Says

As we get older, many of us fear that we'll develop some form of dementia, especially if we've seen the condition affect our grandparents or other loved ones. But dementia isn't a normal part of aging and it doesn't affect everyone once they get older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes. There's no surefire way to know if you'll be one of the millions of adults to develop dementia, but there are risk factors you should be aware of. And new research has found that your oral health is one of the most important things to consider. Read on to find out what dementia risk factor you can spot just by looking in your mouth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy