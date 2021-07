The Brenham Airport Advisory Board will meet Tuesday to consider a request to extend the taxiway at the Brenham Municipal Airport. Brent Nedbalek of Aviators Plus is requesting approval to build a 65’ by 175’ extension of the existing taxiway next to the hangar at 2805 Aviation Way. The city says the extension will connect to the taxiway in front of 2901 and 2903 Aviation Way to provide better access to Aviators Plus customers.