Oh, those lilacs. So pretty, so fragrant, So pretty & fragrant, that Mackinac Island has a whole festival dedicated to them every summer, usually in June. But did you ever wonder what the fascination with lilacs was? Why lilacs? Why not orchids, or daisies, or irises, roses, gardenias, hyacinths, honeysuckle (my favorite) or any other kind of decent smelling flower?