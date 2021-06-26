Cancel
Sierra County, NM

Spaceport America Bond Refinancing to Save $8.2 Million

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIERRA COUNTY, NM, June 25, 2021, (NMSA PR) — The New Mexico Spaceport Authority, an agency of the State of New Mexico, and operator of Spaceport America, has completed a $35.4 million refunding of its Public Project Revolving Funds of 2009 and 2010. The refinancing of the bonds significantly reduced the interest rates from about 4.50% to less than 0.80% per annum, which results in a savings of $8.2 million for New Mexico taxpayers over the remaining nine years of debt service payments.

