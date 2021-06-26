Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Friends, family describe missing in Florida condo collapse

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jm3lN_0ag7WNA400

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — Families around the world remained stuck between waning hopes and widening fears Saturday, two days after the stunning collapse of a 12-story condominium near Miami.

At least five people were killed and more than 150 people remained unaccounted for as rescuers continued to dig through the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The building was home to an international mix of foreign retirees, South American immigrants and Orthodox Jews, all with anxious loved ones across the globe.

The Miami-Dade Police Department identified for the first time four of the five deceased people late Saturday and the apartments where they were at the moment at the collapse. Their names were Stacie Dawn Fang, 54; Antonio, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79; and Manuel LaFont, 54.

STACIE DAWN FANG

Stacie Dawn Fang was with her son Jonah Handler when the building collapsed. They lived on the tenth floor of the condo building. The boy's small hand waved through the wreckage as a man who was out walking his dog hurried to the site, climbed through a pile of glass and rebar and promised to get help right away.

Rescuers helped the boy out from under a pile of cement and carried him away on a stretcher, taking him to a hospital.

“There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie,” members of her family said in a statement. “Many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much needed source of strength during this devastating time.”

As far as the boy's condition, a friend of the family, Lisa Mozloom told the AP “He will be fine. He’s a miracle.”

___

ANTONIO AND GLADYS LOZANO

Antonio, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, lived on the ninth floor and were close to celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary. Their son, Sergio Lozano, told WPLG-TV that he had dinner with his parents hours before the collapse.

The son lived in one of the towers of the complex and could see his parents' apartment across the way from his. That night, he said the heard a loud noise they thought could be a storm.

“The building is not there,” he said he told his wife. “My parents' apartment is not there. It's gone.”

___

Here are the stories of some of the missing:

TZVI AND INGRID “ITTY” AINSWORTH

Tzvi and Ingrd “Itty” Ainsworth were celebrating the birth of two new grandchildren. Their son in South Africa recently had a baby and their son in Florida had a baby just days ago, their niece Chana Harrel told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The couple, who are in their 60s, lived in Australia for nearly two decades before returning to South Florida to be near their children. The couple had seven children and many live in South Florida, including their daughter just blocks away, she said.

“Every person she encountered, ever in her life, became her friend. Everyone was treated as equals,” Chana Wasserman wrote in a Mother’s Day blog post to her mother Itty last year. “The guy at the laundromat, the guy working at the fruit market ... ”

Ingrid struggled with chronic pain issues, but didn’t let that darken her mood. She tried to focus on the positive, a sunny day, a long car ride that would seem tedious to many she reframed as a chance to talk and catch up, he daughter wrote.

“I know I will never be able to match my mother’s pure enthusiasm for life but it’s inspiring to watch,” Wasserman wrote.

Itty’s mother, a Holocaust survivor living in Miami Beach, is battling cancer and doesn’t know about the tragedy.

“They didn’t tell her. She’s not well,” Harrel. said. “It’s absolutely horrific.”

___

BRAD AND GARY COHEN

Brothers Brad and Gary Cohen were both medical doctors who were active in their local communities. Brad Cohen was married to Soriya Cohen. She has spent hours outside the condo building, showing pictures of the siblings on her phone to anyone who will listen, desperate for updates.

“We need every bit of help we can get. This is the difference between life and death for so many people including possibly my husband if he’s still alive,” she told CBS News 4.

Dr. Brad Cohen was a popular orthopedic surgeon who specialized in sports medicine. A woman who answered the phone at his office Friday said, with sadness in her voice, that his patients adored him. He did his residency at the State University of Stony Brook in New York and a fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, according to his website.

His brother, Dr. Gary Cohen was a physician at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center in Alabama, and was also active in his local synagogue there.

“He spent many years providing care to our Veterans. He is part of the Tuscaloosa VAMC family and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” according to a statement from John Merkle, director of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center.

___

DAVID AND BONNIE EPSTEIN

David and Bonnie Epstein lived in unit 901 with their dog Chase, said Bonnie’s cousin Joey Feldman.

David was a retired successful real estate investor who loved to jet ski and kite surf. The couple have a son who lives in New York.

Feldman said the family is very small.

“Bonnie was like my sister growing up,” said Feldman, who lives in Los Angeles. “She took me to my first concert.”

He said he is devastated but is praying for a miracle.

“I am holding out hope,” he said. “I came into work to get my mind off of it. But no sleep.”

___

HILDA NORIEGA

Hilda Noriega had called Champlain Towers home for more than 20 years. But six years after her husband died, the 92-year-old was ready to leave.

“We were going to move her into our home and her condo was up for sale,” said Sally Noriega, her daughter-in-law.

Sally Noriega said her mother-in-law was extremely active and loved living so close to the ocean and to her friends. But, she said, “when you lose a spouse you want to be surrounded by family ... and she wanted to spend more time with her family and grandchildren.”

Hilda Noriega's daughter-in-law described her as “an extremely loving and sweet person,” who built a life with her husband and raised a family after coming to the U.S. from Cuba in 1960.

“She was just one of those people who from the first time she met a person she instantly loved that person and that person instantly loved her,” said Sally Noriega, who rushed to the scene of the collapse with her husband, Carlos Noriega.

There, they found a reminder of the particularly strong bond Hilda Noriega shared with members of her church group. As they stood trying to hold onto hope amid the rubble, Carlos Noriega noticed an envelope peeking out from under his shoe.

“On the outside it was addressed to Hilda and the card had butterflies on it and it was a birthday card signed by her prayer group,” said Sally Noriega. “They had taken her out for her birthday and they all signed the card.”

Sally Noriega said the family does not know what to make of the card found among so much debris and chaos.

But, “we are a family of faith,” she said. “We’ll just leave it at that.”

___

MYRIAM CASPI NOTKIN and ARNOLD NOTKIN

Myriam Caspi Notkin, 81, and her husband, Arnold “Arnie” Notkin, 87, married about 20 years ago after losing their spouses, according to a family friend.

“They were a happy couple. We’re hoping for a miracle,” said Fortuna Smukler, a North Miami Beach commissioner who grew up with Myriam Notkin’s three daughters. When they ran into each other as adults, Notkin always recalled her friendship with Smukler’s mother, who died 40 years ago.

“Every time Myriam would see me, she always had to make a point of saying how wonderful my mother was,” Smukler said. “She was very thoughtful.”

Smukler also knew Arnie Notkin dating back to his days as a physical education teacher and coach at Leroy D. Fienberg Elementary School in South Beach in the 1960s. He had an engaging personality and always had a story to tell.

“He had students who became famous, and he had to tell me about them, how they were good or mischievous,” she said.

___

MARIA THERESA AND RICKY ROVIROSA

Maria Theresa and Ricky Rovirosa are a “perfect match” who support each other and others, according to longtime friend Monika Mucarsel Gressier.

The couple has two grown children they raised in their South Miami home, and used their Surfside condo as a part-time summer getaway. Gressier was living in California when she met Maria Theresa, whom she called Maituca, through work.

“We became instant friends,” Gressier said in a text message. “She was one reason that gave me security and support for accepting a relocation to live in Miami. Maituca became my family support and always gave me and others the resources and guidance to navigate through the city of Miami.”

Gressier described Ricky as charming and his wife as “stunningly beautiful” inside and out.

“When I think of them, I think of one of my favorite memories of the times I watched them dance salsa and how loving they were always to each other,” Gressier wrote. “I am praying and hoping that they will survive this tragedy, as I know the strength, they both carry within, and I also know that their tremendous love for their girls and family will keep them fighting to survive this.”

___

CASSONDRA BILLEDEAU-STRATTON

Cassondra Billedeau-Stratton, 40, has worked as an actress, model and Pilates instructor, bringing “a vivacious love of life to everything she does,” her husband said in a statement.

“Cassie is a wife, mother and true friend to so many,” said Michael Stratton, a Democratic political strategist from Colorado. He told Denver’s KMGH-TV that he and his wife spent much of their time during the coronavirus pandemic in the condo they have owned for four years.

Billedeau-Stratton loved walking and biking along the beach, her sister, Stephanie Fonte, told the New York Times. When the sisters were together, she often would make them pose for photos on the beach or near a burst of flowers.

Michael Stratton said he and his wife were talking on the phone when the building collapsed.

“She described that the building was shaking and then … the phone went dead,” he said.

___

ILIAN NAIBRYF

Ilian Naibryf has been an active member of the Jewish community at the University of Chicago since arriving at the school three years ago, said Rabbi Yossi Brackman of the school's Rohr Chabad.

Naibryf, who just finished his junior year, served as the president of the Chabad House’s student board for the past year. He and his girlfriend were in Florida to attend a funeral of a friend who had died of COVID-19, his parents told CNN.

“He is a really great guy, very friendly, always has a smile on his face and is just a really all-around well-liked person,” Brackman said.

Brackman said the Rohr Chabad community is distraught but hopeful.

“Our message is one of hope and we encourage everyone to pray and be kind at this difficult time for many people,” he said. “We believe in miracles, seen them and hope to see them again.”

___

Associated Press writers Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, Colleen Slevin in Denver, Don Babwin in Chicago, Denise Lavoie in Richmond, Virginia, Kelli Kennedy and Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami and Holly Ramer in Concord, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
California State
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Surfside, FL
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Family Support#Philadelphia#Accident#Ap#South American#Orthodox Jews#Wplg Tv#The Associated Press#Cbs News 4#Veterans#Vamc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Biking
Country
Cuba
News Break
Accidents
Related
Miami, FLPosted by
WOKV

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

MIAMI — (AP) — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately because of safety concerns found during a review prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, officials said. An engineering firm that examined the 28-story courthouse recommended that it undergo immediate structural repairs and that...
Olympia, WAPosted by
WOKV

Among the heat wave dead, a man of few words, but a big life

OLYMPIA, Wash. — (AP) — Among the hundreds of people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week, one man was a common face at the Washington state Capitol: Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
WOKV

Awaiting news, families of condo victims bond together

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — At the Seaview Hotel in Surfside, a vast and once impersonal ballroom has become a refuge — a shared space of hope and sorrow where grieving families comfort each other during the agonizing wait for news of relatives trapped inside a collapsed condo building.
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

Florida airport evacuated over bomb threat

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of portions of a Florida airport on Saturday, officials said. Update 1:35 p.m. EDT July 10: The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave the all clear and reopened Terminals 2 and 3 as well as entry to the airport. Deputies continue...
EnvironmentPosted by
WOKV

Millions in West still threatened by 'dangerously' hot temperatures

NEW YORK — Some 32 million people are under heat alerts as the West experiences another record-breaking heat wave during elevated drought and fire conditions. Heat alerts are in effect from California to Montana, with excessive heat warnings for cities including Las Vegas, Salt Lake City and Sacramento, California. Temperatures...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Malta requires proof of vaccination for visitors

VALLETTA, Malta — Malta is now requiring proof of vaccination for visitors to the Mediterranean island nation in hopes of stemming the latest rise in coronavirus infections. Starting Wednesday, visitors to Malta must present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate that is recognized by Maltese health authorities, meaning certificates issued by Malta, the European Union or the United Kingdom.
Houston, TXPosted by
WOKV

Suspect identified in murder-suicide at Houston aquarium

HOUSTON — The suspect behind an apparent murder-suicide at the Downtown Aquarium in Houston has been identified as a man with a criminal history. The shooting at Downtown Aquarium unfolded when suspect Danny Garcia Cazares, 39, walked toward Gabriel Alexander Moriones Vargas, 28 and his wife, 24, as they were eating dinner in the bar area, and opened fire around 8:10 p.m. Thursday, Houston police said.
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Kansas reports biggest COVID-19 surge 3 months

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas has reported its biggest surge in COVID-19 cases in more than three months with the faster-spreading delta variant becoming a growing public health issue. Some of the biggest numbers of new cases per capita over the previous two weeks were in counties bordering Missouri. That state...
Turner, ORPosted by
WOKV

Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

TURNER, Ore. — (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke. But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 Celsius) in late June,...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations

BECKWOURTH, Calif. — (AP) — A Northern California wildfire exploding through bone-dry timber prompted Nevada authorities to evacuate a border-area community as flames leapt on ridgetops of nearby mountains. The Beckwourth Complex — a merging of two lightning-caused fires — headed into Saturday showing no sign of slowing its rush...
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. “We definitely need assistance and...
Burlington County, NJPosted by
WOKV

New Jersey man who delivered racist rant in viral video faces multiple new charges

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — A New Jersey man who was arrested after allegedly being filmed earlier this month spewing racial slurs at neighbors is facing a slew of new charges. Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, of Mount Laurel, who was arrested for bias intimidation on July 5, is now facing charges of criminal mischief, stalking, and several weapons and drug charges, according to a statement issued by the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office Thursday.
Washington StatePosted by
WOKV

Tree DNA helps convict Washington timber thief after fire

TACOMA, Wash. — (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a timber thief who authorities said started a large forest fire in Washington state, a case that prosecutors said marked the first time tree DNA had been introduced in a federal trial. The jury deliberated for about seven hours before...
Boston, MAPosted by
WOKV

Gymnast Aly Raisman reunites with dog who went missing

BOSTON — (AP) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman was reunited with her beloved dog Mylo, a week after he ran off after being spooked by fireworks in Boston. Raisman announced Mylo's return in a tweet Friday night, six days after she reported the 35-pound brown dog was missing. "HEROES!!!! MYLO...

Comments / 0

Community Policy