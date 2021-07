Ever since I was a little kid I've been coming to Evens Lake to my Aunt's cottage and spent countless summers swimming and spending time with family. It's been some time since I've been back so over the 4th of July weekend, it was nice to return to a place that's always felt like home. But upon entering the town, I started to realize there were so many abandoned attractions along the road. From the Prehistoric Dinosaur Park, to the Western attraction, the observatory towers/ putt putt course, and even the Mystery Spot. What Happened?