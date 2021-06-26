Cancel
WWE

AEW Manager Files New Trademark On Their Name

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 14 days ago
Mark Sterling has filed to trademark his wrestling name. On June 22, 2021, the AEW talent, under his Smart Mark LLC, filed to trademark "Mark Sterling" with the USPTO for the purposes of entertainment services. The following description was given:. Mark For: MARK STERLING trademark registration is intended to cover...

