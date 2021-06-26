AEW Manager Files New Trademark On Their Name

Former WWE star Ruby Riott filed to trademark the term “The Runaway” on July 2nd with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). “G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Organization, arranging and conducting of sumo wrestling competitions; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”