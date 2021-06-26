Cancel
Edge vs. Roman Reigns for Universal Title Official for WWE Money in the Bank 2021

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As noted, Edge made his return last night on SmackDown, and he interrupted the State of the Universal Championship Address by Roman Reigns, attacking the Universal champ. During today’s edition of Talking Smack, it was revealed that Edge demanded a match for the Universal title against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville have now made it official. Edge will challenge Reigns for the title at the event.

411mania.com
