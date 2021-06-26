Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino Tells Bill Maher He Still Plans to Retire After One More Film: ‘I’ve Given It Everything I Have’

By Haley Bosselman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quentin Tarantino knows that once you’ve reached the top, the only option is to go down. While promoting his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novel on “Real Time With Bill Maher” on June 25, Tarantino confirmed he plans to retire after making one more film. “You’re too young to...

variety.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Variety

Variety

25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Hollywood#Academy Award#Golden Globe#Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesfox32chicago.com

Quentin Tarantino mulls ideas for 10th and final film

LOS ANGELES - Quentin Tarantino joined FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and his podcast ReelBlend co-hosts for a live two-hour long conversation – in front of a sold out crowd at his New Beverly Cinema – to look back on his career and discuss the release of his first novel.
MoviesGamespot

Quentin Tarantino Discusses 10th Movie And Ideas For Kill Bill 3

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has directed nine movies and has plans to make one more before he retires. He wants to go out with a bang rather than a whimper with his 10th film, and recently discussed his career and ideas for Kill Bill Vol. 3 on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Burt Reynolds Died Happy Having Been Cast in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Quentin Tarantino Says

Burt Reynolds was running his lines for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he died of a heart attack at the age of 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, Quentin Tarantino says. Speaking in a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning to promote the novelization of his 2019 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning writer-director opened up a bit about casting Reynolds in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, even though they never got to shoot any footage.
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Considered Rebooting Reservoir Dogs for Final Film

Quentin Tarantino is a director known for helming an array of famous flicks ranging from Pulp Fiction to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Currently, the director is promoting his upcoming book, a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novel. Tarantino recently paid a visit to Real Time with Bill Maher and talked about his book and well as his long-rumored final film. For a while now, Tarantino has said that his tenth movie will be his last, and it appears he's still sticking to that plan. He even revealed that he considered making his last movie a reboot of his first film, Reservoir Dogs.
CelebritiesJacksonville Journal Courier

Guess What Quentin Tarantino and Bill Maher Railed Against on "Real Time"

Quentin Tarantino was the guest on Friday night’s episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, and the two men spent a fair amount of time discussing Tarantino’s film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and his adaptation of it as a novel. But as befits a discussion between a guy who’s taken to decrying “cancel culture” and a filmmaker who’s rarely shied away from controversy, the conversation also veered into the ways politics and cinema can collide.
MoviesComicBook

Quentin Tarantino Confirms He's Quitting Movie Making After Next Film

Make no mistake about it, Quentin Tarantino is ready to hang it up. For the longest time, the Pulp Fiction helmer has said he wants to go out on the top of his game and not exceed more than 10 films on his resume. Judging by his filmography at the moment, he's filled it up with nine entries, the latest being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In a recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, Tarantino once again confirmed his 10th movie will be his last.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Quentin Tarantino Announces Next Movie as His Last Before Retirement

In a new episode of Pure Cinema Podcast, cult favorite director Quentin Tarantino has stated that he is ready to finish his career at the top of his game. He has said that he doesn’t want to exceed more than 10 films on his resume, and so far, he’s filled his filmography with nine entries, the latest being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Movieshypebeast.com

Quentin Tarantino on Retiring After Next Film: "From Here on in, Directors Do Not Get Better"

Quentin Tarantino is standing firm on his decision to retire after his 10th film, telling Bill Maher that “from here on in, directors do not get better.”. During the recent interview, the revered filmmaker explained that he wants to retire because he’s, as Maher puts it, at the top of his game. “That’s why I want to quit,” Tarantino said. “Because I know film history, and from here on in, directors do not get better.”
CelebritiesVulture

Bill Maher Reacts to Quentin Tarantino’s Novel by Saying He Should Make More Movies

Quentin Tarantino has made it clear that he plans to stop writing and directing after his tenth film, meaning he only has one more to go, if we’re counting both Kills Bill (the grammatically-correct pluralization) as one piece. This upset Bill Maher last night on Real Time with Bill Maher, where Tarantino was appearing to promote the novelization of his most recent (and penultimate, apparently) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. You know, like how you used to go to the Scholastic Book Fair and there’d be novelizations of Lizzie McGuire episodes that were easy to read and came with a gel pen. Maher’s reaction to the book was … to tell Tarantino he should keep his film career going. Way harsh. “You’re too young to quit, and you’re at the top of your game, Maher says. “That’s why I want to quit!” Tarantino responds. “Because I know film history, and from here on, directors do not get better.” Tarantino pleads his case, saying, “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win an argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that, but at the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career. And I’ve given it everything I have.” But Quentin, if you don’t make more movies to novelize, how will you make all that sweet, sweet paperback money, hmmm?
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino Confirms One Thing That Will Appear In His Final Film, Shares His Thoughts On The Movie’s Tone

All eyes are on Quentin Tarantino’s next film, because he claims it’s going to be his final film. The director of Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds and the recent Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood has proclaimed that he’d like to have 10 films on his resume -- no more, no less. And while Hollywood plays as the quintessential version of Tarantino movie, he definitely says that he has one more movie in him before he transitions to plays and books.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino says he wouldn’t use the name ‘Tarantino’ if he was starting over: ‘I would be Quentin Jerome’

Quentin Tarantino has said he would choose to work under the name “Quentin Jerome” if he were given the chance to begin his career again.Jerome is the filmmaker’s middle name. He inherited the name Tarantino from his father, actor Tony Tarantino, whom he did not meet until later in life.Speaking to Marc Maron on the WTF podcast, the Pulp Fiction director explained that he had grown up using the surname Zastoupil, taken from his stepfather.“I didn’t even know about the name Tarantino really at that time. I was Zastoupil,” he explained. “That was my name. I was always known...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Scene in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Didn’t Make the Film But Is in the Novelization

Quentin Tarantino did have a favorite scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — but he recently revealed it was a moment audiences never saw. In an interview with CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast to promote his novelization of the 2019 Sony film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning writer-director gave more insight into his material and admitted he made a cut to the film that made both himself and DiCaprio emotional. However, the scene does take place in the novelization.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Bill Maher attempts to convince Quentin Tarantino to drop his 'terrible idea' of quitting directing

Quentin Tarantino is still planning to quit directing movies after making just one more, and Bill Maher isn't happy about it. The Oscar-winning director appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday to promote his new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood novelization, and he reiterated for the umpteenth time that he truly plans to direct only one more film before retiring. Maher, though, tried to convince him that's a terrible idea, pointing to the fact that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was his favorite Tarantino film yet.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Book Finally Answers That Big Brad Pitt Mystery

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For most of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth is shown in a decent light, from being a good friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, to fighting off the Manson Family members who invade Rick’s home. However, aside from his questionable fight with Bruce Lee, Cliff’s character is called into question over rumors that he deliberately murdered his wife, Billie Booth. While the film never definitively answers whether or not Cliff meant to kill her, the novelization of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie has officially put the mystery to rest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy