Satellite Images Show The Devastation Wrought By The Florida Building Collapse
Satellite photos taken before and after the collapse of a Miami-area condo building Thursday show the scale of the devastation caused when the tower came down. The partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside, Fla., killed at least four people and left another 159 unaccounted for. Rescue crews have worked continuously since the disaster, in a dangerous search through the rubble to locate victims.