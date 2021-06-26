Satellite Images Show The Devastation Wrought By The Florida Building Collapse

Crews are continuing to work at the site of the collapse in Surfside. That's the town in Florida just north of Miami Beach where half of a condiminium block collapsed before dawn on Thursday. Champlain Towers South was completed in 1981, 12 stories of structural concrete on top of pilings. Necati Catbas is a structural engineering professor at the University of Central Florida. He studies structural failures and joins us now from Orlando. Welcome.