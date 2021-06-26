2022 NFL Mock Draft

It looks very likely that for the second consecutive year an AFC South team will get the 1st overall pick. The Texans have holes all over their roster, are breaking in a rookie head coach, and will probably be without the services of their star QB for most if not all of the season, so they could very well become the first team to go 0-17. Even if Watson's legal troubles are cleared up, he is adamant about never playing for the Texans again, so either way they shouldn't be expecting good QB play anytime soon (recent rumors have it that he likely won't play another game until 2023 at the earliest, so for the sake of this mock draft I'll assume he does not get traded). While the Texans did just draft David Mills, he is only a 3rd round pick, so I'd imagine that they would use this pick to get their new franchise QB. The 1st QB taken in this class will probably either be Rattler or Howell, but my money is on Rattler since Oklahoma QBs have a history of going 1st overall.