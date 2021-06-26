Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

2022 NFL Mock Draft

By KeepPounding88
Cat Scratch Reader
 14 days ago

It looks very likely that for the second consecutive year an AFC South team will get the 1st overall pick. The Texans have holes all over their roster, are breaking in a rookie head coach, and will probably be without the services of their star QB for most if not all of the season, so they could very well become the first team to go 0-17. Even if Watson's legal troubles are cleared up, he is adamant about never playing for the Texans again, so either way they shouldn't be expecting good QB play anytime soon (recent rumors have it that he likely won't play another game until 2023 at the earliest, so for the sake of this mock draft I'll assume he does not get traded). While the Texans did just draft David Mills, he is only a 3rd round pick, so I'd imagine that they would use this pick to get their new franchise QB. The 1st QB taken in this class will probably either be Rattler or Howell, but my money is on Rattler since Oklahoma QBs have a history of going 1st overall.

www.catscratchreader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Seahawks#Rams#American Football#Texans#Afc South#Lions#Raiders Sam Howell#Eagles#Steelers#Qb#Cb#Lsu#Usc#Jets#Free Agency#Falcons Malik Willis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys Jerry Jones laughs as the Dolphins pay the price

It was tough, but letting Byron Jones walk was the right decision. The group of defensive backs on the Dallas Cowboys roster has been mediocre for quite some time. Owner Jerry Jones selected many cornerbacks over the years, but none played as well as the athletic freak from Connecticut. With...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers go quarterback early in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to be in need of a new quarterback soon. Here’s where Draft Wire has them going in their latest 2022 NFL mock draft. For Steelers fans, the focus is all about the here-and-now. It makes sense as to why. Pittsburgh has been riding a Super Bowl window under Ben Roethlisberger for close to two decades now, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback will go down as one of the best players to ever wear the black and gold when his career is finished.
NFLNew York Post

What Brett Favre thinks about Aaron Rodgers’ Packers holdout

Brett Favre isn’t panicking — at least not yet. The Hall of Fame quarterback seemed unconcerned over the situation brewing in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, who is holding out from mandatory minicamp. “No one should be surprised,” Favre said on his podcast, “Bolling with Favre” on Tuesday. “In the...
NFLPosted by
1230 ESPN

Broncos QB Drew Lock Involved In Scary Freeway Incident

For Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock, it's been quite the offseason with rumors swirling constantly about the team looking at other signal callers taking his place, such as Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson. Along with the team bringing in Teddy Bridgewater, he's been working hard to improve his game with Peyton Manning and doing his best to ignore the rumors.
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
NFLpff.com

Wide receivers primed for bigger roles in 2021: Deebo Samuel, Allen Lazard, Antonio Brown and more

When it comes to looking for insights into the 2021 NFL season, one of the best sources of information is what happened a year ago. Of course, we can’t just take what we saw last season and project it forward — the NFL isn't quite that simple. What we can do is look back to identify the players who deserved a greater opportunity or suffered an injury that shouldn’t strike twice.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 7/9: Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, more headlines

Saquon Barkley stays coy about his timeline for Giants return - NY Post. Barkley’s health is one of the major storylines going into 2021, so any quotes about will make headlines this offseason. 2021 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team - NFL.com. New York Giants.
NFLpackerstalk.com

Will the Packers Defensive Scheme feature Two Jalen Ramseys?

Many Packer fans were quick to argue that last year’s successful Rams’ defense was heavily dependent on the play of two superstars: Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald. How will the Packers defensive scheme replicate what those two players can do?. Yes, the defense had plenty of fun formation diversity to...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans QB Deshaun Watson training with Packers' Jordan Love, Bears' Justin Fields

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still working on his craft, even though it appears his shot at playing in 2021 is next to nil. David Mulugheta, Watson’s agent, shared a video to his Instagram stories page on Thursday, and the video showed Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love taking a drop back with Watson and Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields watching along with Quincy Avery, who is Watson’s personal quarterback trainer.
NFLYardbarker

How Saquon Barkley is going to make Daniel Jones better in 2021

When the New York Giants selected Saquon Barkley 2nd overall in the 2018 NFL draft, they expected him to be far more than just a running back. They anticipated him being a bonafide superstar, running the ball with prowess while also offering receiving skills out of the backfield. Let alone is qualities as a leader.

Comments / 0

Community Policy