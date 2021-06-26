Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Hill, VA

Take a look at these homes on the South Hill market now

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 14 days ago

(South Hill, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4BXF_0ag7PCH200

625 North Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, 23970

3 Beds 3 Baths | $121,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Unique three bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the heart of South Hill, VA. With a little TLC this home is ready for a family. Shop located behind the house for plenty of storage or can be used as a workshop. Great opportunity to own your own home at an affordable price. Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Property being sold "Where Is, As Is."

For open house information, contact Kristen DeJarnette, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-127911)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jvBSm_0ag7PCH200

983 Parkview Drive, South Hill, 23970

3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful, 3 bedroom cape cod tucked away in the avenues of South Hill! Large opening for kitchen and living room. Remodeled in 2019. Cement driveway, large front porch, perfect for a swing or rocking chairs, two sheds in backyard; this home is ready for you. Don't miss out! Close to I85 and Highway 58!

For open house information, contact Kristen DeJarnette, The Pointe Realty Group (Littleton) at 252-586-1150

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-127065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14r66r_0ag7PCH200

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970

4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This property sits on over 8 1/2 acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage has been marked and can be split into 5 parcels. All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

For open house information, contact Sherwood Baskerville, ABR, Sherwood Baskerville Real Estate at 434-955-0550

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-127267)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ejHgQ_0ag7PCH200

475 Meredithville Mill Rd, Brodnax, 23950

2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Potential!! This cottage has so much to offer with a little TLC! The house sits on the front right corner of over 29 acres of land with pine timber (the pines average approximately 15 years old) and LOTS of road frontage. This private and peaceful setting is just minutes from Hwy 1, Interstate 85 and Hwy 58! The house has been vacant for a few years but is very solid. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, a full walkout basement with another finished room and 1/2 bath. The side deck and screened porch are perfect for enjoying nature! Gas pak system plus gas heaters and a wood stove in the basement. There is even an additional 1 acre parcel just a little ways up the road included with the sale! This property would make a great hunting camp or country retreat! Offered "As Is". (Refrigerator and basement are not functional, DO NOT OPEN!) Get your offers in early!

For open house information, contact Christopher Baird- RSPS, SFR, Lake Gaston Realty, Inc. at 434-277-2742

Copyright © 2021 Roanoke Valley Lake Gaston Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RVLGBRNC-128012)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
54
Followers
138
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With South Hill Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Living Space#Cape Cod#Tlc#The Pointe Realty Group#Realtor#Abr#House#Sfr#Lake Gaston Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy