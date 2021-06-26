Take a look at these homes on the South Hill market now

(South Hill, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in South Hill than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

625 North Brunswick Avenue, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 3 Baths | $121,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,934 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Unique three bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in the heart of South Hill, VA. With a little TLC this home is ready for a family. Shop located behind the house for plenty of storage or can be used as a workshop. Great opportunity to own your own home at an affordable price. Convenient to shopping and restaurants! Property being sold "Where Is, As Is."

983 Parkview Drive, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 3 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful, 3 bedroom cape cod tucked away in the avenues of South Hill! Large opening for kitchen and living room. Remodeled in 2019. Cement driveway, large front porch, perfect for a swing or rocking chairs, two sheds in backyard; this home is ready for you. Don't miss out! Close to I85 and Highway 58!

1877 Goodes Ferry Road, South Hill, 23970 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,408 Square Feet | Built in 1810

Location, Location and history to go along with it! This solid 1800s 2 story is waiting for you and your family to make memories. This property sits on over 8 1/2 acres with access to Highway 58, Interstate 85 and all of the local character that South Hill, VA has to offer. There is 2400+ square feet of living space with lots of charm and high ceilings. Open foyer with open staircase leading up to 2 bedrooms and 1 more bath. Downstairs offers an additional bedroom, bath formal living and dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and floor space. There is also a wood burning stove in the Dining room. Additional acreage has been marked and can be split into 5 parcels. All non-cash buyers need to be pre-qualified. Owner financing available with at least 20% down and other terms are negotiable. Home and land can be separated. A Must See! Call your Realtor today to purchase.

475 Meredithville Mill Rd, Brodnax, 23950 2 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,112 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Potential!! This cottage has so much to offer with a little TLC! The house sits on the front right corner of over 29 acres of land with pine timber (the pines average approximately 15 years old) and LOTS of road frontage. This private and peaceful setting is just minutes from Hwy 1, Interstate 85 and Hwy 58! The house has been vacant for a few years but is very solid. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs, a full walkout basement with another finished room and 1/2 bath. The side deck and screened porch are perfect for enjoying nature! Gas pak system plus gas heaters and a wood stove in the basement. There is even an additional 1 acre parcel just a little ways up the road included with the sale! This property would make a great hunting camp or country retreat! Offered "As Is". (Refrigerator and basement are not functional, DO NOT OPEN!) Get your offers in early!

