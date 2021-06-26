House hunt Glendive: See what’s on the market now

(Glendive, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Glendive will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

309 Cooke St, Glendive, 59330 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,078 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Move in and unpack to this very well kept 2 (potential 3) bedroom home located in the desirable Prospect Heights. This home has a great openness to it with a large living room with a big window that lets all the natural lighting it. The kitchen and dining area flow all together to really make this home ideal for entertaining. There are 2 bedrooms to the east end of the home, both large in size along with a full bathroom. Off the other side of the living room is another room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or makes for an ideal office space and a 1/2 bathroom. There is a utility space and the washer & dryer stay with the home. Attached in the single garage that is heated. The backyard has a large covered patio, shed, off street parking, alley access, natural gas built in grill, and the yard has underground sprinklers. This home is just perfect and ready for someone who is ready to downsize, a first time buyer, or would be a great rental!

1220 N Kendrick Ave, Glendive, 59330 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This charming, move-in ready home is conveniently located near the hospital, high school and Lloyd Square Park. There are a total of 4 bedrooms/2 baths, 1,904 sq ft (952 up/952 down), a single attached garage and fenced back yard. On the main level are beautiful hardwood floors, arched room openings, an eat-in kitchen, spacious living room, a full bath and two bedrooms with Jack and Jill closets. The basement has two more bedrooms, another nicely updated full bathroom, a family room and a large unfinished laundry room with extra storage space. This home is equipped with central air and a brand new forced air furnace is being installed.

417 N Sargent Ave, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Cozy well cared for home with two bedrooms, full-size bath, den, large living room, dining room and kitchen all on the main. The basement has an additional bedroom, storage room, utility room and a full-size bathroom. Updates include new carpet, tile, windows (which are still under warranty), water heater, boiler, registers, kitchen appliances, electrical and plumbing. The home has a large fenced in backyard with a shed and a cement pad to build a large shop or garage. This home is beautifully updated.

2021 Washington Drive, Glendive, 59330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Townhouse | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This townhouse was built in 2016. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a nice sized pantry with beautiful wood cabinets. There is plenty of countertop space with an eat at bar. There is a large family room and dining room which is great for entertaining guests or quiet time at home. The main level has a large master bedroom complete with a full-size bathroom with granite countertops and dual sinks. There is a half bath with a pocket door and the laundry area, also located on the main. As you ascend upstairs, there are two more bedrooms, a full size bath, storage room and den. There is an attached double stall oversized finished garage and the yard has an UGS System. The owner's association cares for the landscape maintenance, snow removal and lawn maintenance with current HOA fees at $1,250/year.

