Philomath-curious? These homes are on the market

(Philomath, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Philomath. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

33795 Se Peoria Rd, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1988

BRING YOUR HORSES! Here is your chance to own 1.38 acres of pasture just outside Corvallis. This 3 bed 2 bath has so much to offer! A few features are a portable barn with 2 stalls & 2 tack rooms, large fully fenced yard, covered front patio & back deck to sit back & enjoy the views, shed for additional storage, & plenty of room for RV parking & all your toys, as well as Separate bonus building that can be utilized as an office or bedroom with its own power! This is country living paradise! Dont wait!

3290 Se Shoreline Dr, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 2006

A fantastic surprise awaits you... beautiful, professionally landscaped rear yard with 3 gathering areas and a really awesome covered outdoor kitchen w/ eating bar, equipment & pass-thru window to kitchen. Very well maintained home w/ formal living/dining areas. Lovely, spacious kitchen extends into great room w/ gas fireplace & built-ins. Upper level bedroom separation, loft, family room/den, large master suite with office/nursery/exercise room. Oversized 3 car garage w/shop area & extra lg. storage shelf.

7610 Nw Canyon Dr, Corvallis, 97330 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,041 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful rural home on a private yet sunny 2 acres with pleasant views near OSU & McDonald Forest. Master is on the main floor. Has a huge (approx. 500 SF) attic storage area off the 4 bedroom. Large Trex deck is new in 2021. Triple garage is fully finished & freshly painted. Has a nice 10x12 shed (concrete floor). 1 bedroom has no closet.

4716 Sw Hollyhock Cl, Corvallis, 97333 3 Beds 2 Baths | $440,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Wonderful opportunity in desirable 55+ Stoneybrook Village. Open living with vaulted ceilings, large kitchen, and spacious floor plan. Built-in vacuum and storage cabinets in garage. Beautifully landscaped and conveniently located near pool and clubhouse. Come see this lovely home!

