Check out these Wickenburg homes on the market

0002 Trotter #G Road, Wickenburg, 85390 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under construction, 5 acres in Forepaugh, 4 bed 2 bathroom manufactured home with granite counter tops, open floor plan, no climb fencing with 2 entry ways landscaped , front yard will be landscaped, concrete walk-ways on both sides of the house, front walk way and steps to front entry, covered concrete front & back patio, 6 horse pens, this is going to be a beauty, this parcel was split so taxes will adjust

22275 W El Grande Trail, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,075,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,026 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Exceptionally well built home in the great sub-division of Vista Royale. This amazing 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home is on 3.48 acres of horse property. Owner has built homes in California, Colorado, Hawaii & now in Arizona. Beautiful views and gorgeous home. You will fall in love with this outstanding territorial style home. Please call today to take a tour of this 4,000+ square foot home with features unlike others. Owner/Builder will honor warranties on the home. Your chance to purchase below actual value. Plenty of space for horse set up or quest house. A dream home in Wonderful Wickenburg, AZ.

20720 W Cattle Iron Drive, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 3 Baths | $990,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Your very Own Sprawling MINI-HACIENDA ESTATE sits on 4+ ACRES with PRIVATE GATE, WESTERN PAVER DRIVE-WAY & includes 9 CAR GARAGE/SHOP, & Horse Corral Area with room for HORSE AREA if desired. The DESERT OASIS Backyard is entered into by a PRIVATE HACIENDA DOOR that takes you back in time to enjoy OUTDOOR LIVING at its finest with BBQ/KITCHEN Area, 2 Large covered PATIOS, PRISTINE POOL w/ PALM TREES, and STUNNING UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS. The front ENTRY COURTYARD is lined with pavers and lovely desert flowers to enjoy year round, which takes you inside the home to it's OPEN CONCEPT, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED 10 Ft Ceiling and a perfect FORMAL LIVING ROOM off the entryway. In the Large Kitchen area you will enjoy the STONE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BOSCH & LG APPLIANCES, CUSTOM SOLID WOOD CABINETS and MASSIVE ISLAND for entertaining or baking all your favorite goodies. The Primary Resident suite comes w/ HUGE walk-in closet, CUSTOM TILE shower, DUAL sinks & Private exit to OASIS POOL Area. The Estate has HORSE PRIVILEGES, 10x20 Storage Shed & PRICELESS 360 VIEWS!!! YOU WON'T FIND ANOTHER HOME LIKE THIS.

3355 Ten Bears Circle, Wickenburg, 85390 2 Beds 2 Baths | $765,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Stunning Wickenburg Ranch Home on premium lot with PRIVATE PEBBLE TEC POOL & HOT TUB! Wonderful community loaded with amenities just minutes from Historic Wickenburg. Top-rated Golf Course, Restaurants, Heated Pool and on-site Spa Retreat, Clubhouse, Biking/Walking Paths and so much more! Highly sought after 'Nice' Model featuring split bedrooms and great open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen and smart space design. Gourmet Kitchen does not disappoint with huge granite island, breakfast bar, 5 burner GAS cooktop, undermount single basin sink, built-in microwave, double wall ovens and warmer, all stainless-steel GE MONOGRAM Appliances and wine bar. Kitchen leads to smart space with walk-in pantry and office/laundry set up with numerous cabinets. Immaculately kept home inside and out w ith beautiful, neutral colors and tile throughout the home with carpet in bedrooms. Master w/black out curtains and ensuite w/double vanity, private toilet room, walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. Private guest bedroom w/ensuite boasting beautifully tiled walk-in shower and linen closet. Entertaining design with Kitchen/Great Room leading off to covered back patio through large sliding glass doors with impressive views and exquisitely designed pool and hot tub!! Many upgrades in this home including soft water system. Don't miss out on this location and start your resort-style living today!

