Take a look at these homes for sale in Marion

(Marion, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

220 Keeling Street, Marion, 42064 3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Here it is !!!! Very nice 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home located in the city limits of Marion Ky. Great shaded lot with nice size deck off the back of the home. This home has great square footage with both a living room and a nice size family room off the kitchen, Comes with stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Really nice 20 X 28 detached garage with additional 1 car carport and additional storage building. Priced to sale!!!1

For open house information, contact Jesse Case, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 270-388-9398

111 Meadow Dr., Marion, 42064 4 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely brick home located in quiet neighborhood but close to amenities. Living room has built in shelving and kitchen's rustic decor features tin and reclaimed barn wood counter. 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Includes 2 lots so there is ample outdoor space for children and pets. The enclosed courtyard provides privacy and a wonderful place to relax. Detached garage and outbuilding for extra storage.

For open house information, contact Rose Morse, RE/MAX Real Estate Services at 270-388-9398

722 Shelby Rd, Salem, 42078 3 Beds 2 Baths | $87,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,349 Square Feet | Built in None

Very well-maintained, brick home, features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The kitchen has lots of cabinets and is very spacious. New Sliding doors lead to a covered back porch with a double screen door to allow for larger items when moving. There is a one car attached garage opens into laundry room. This home is in a great location in Salem, close to hwy 60, Grocery Store is within walking distance, and near the Livingston Co hospital. New flooring in kitchen/living/hallway, hardwood floors in bedrooms, new cabinets built in laundry room, water heater is 2 years old, built in mirror/cabinet in bathroom and a built in knife storage under cabinet in kitchen, along with a 12*16 storage bldg outback.

For open house information, contact Kelly Mitchell, KY Homes Realty at 270-388-9811

407 W Gum St., Marion, 42064 3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,720 Square Feet | Built in None

PRICE REDUCED! Nice home in the city limits of Marion, Ky. Conveniently located within walking distance of Crittenden County school systems, this 3 bedroom house with over 1700 sq. ft. of living space is perfect for a family with children. Recently remodeled with new flooring, HVAC system, updated bathroom, freshly painted, electric system, roof, and gutters, this home is up to date. Containing an attached garage, along with an additional 3 car garage with a bathroom and extra storage, you are guaranteed plenty of space for all your needs. Come check it out today!

For open house information, contact Cory Prado, Lake Realty & Development Co. at 270-362-4219