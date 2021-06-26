Take a look at these homes on the Magnolia market now

(Magnolia, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4162 Old Hwy 24 Ext., Mccomb, 39648 1 Bed 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2016

You Need to see this one! A 2 story Prefab Steel Quonset Hut with a small pond and 6 total RV hook up with 3 complete with electric, water, and sewage. This one has the potential to pay for itself. The Prefab Steel Quonset Hut is complete with spray foam insulation an open bathroom upstairs with a tub. A Jacuzzi type hot-tub downstairs with a continuous on-demand hot water heater you can fill it up with hot water and soak to your heart's content.

8083 Hwy 51 N, Magnolia, 39652 3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1966

GOOD INVESTMENT PROPERTY. NEED REPAIRS

615 West Ave, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Looking for a lovely, 3bed/2bath immaculately kept home close to everything in town... "this is it". It has had many updates over the years including the kitchen & baths, Kitchen has two sinks for additional workspace. The original carport was replaced with gorgeous professional landscaping and added a large, beautiful family room with a gas log fireplace. It was. made for entertaining your guest. It opens out to a sunroom that overlooks a serene backyard and deck. The circular driveway can also take you back to a double carport, Art Studio/Mancave, and a large double floored storage building with ramps for your lawn equipment, Seller is providing a top Home Warranty for buyers at closing. . Additional Disclosure Statements are attached in tools/Misc. The home will be easy to show,.. "BY APPOINTMENT ONLY".

1003 Waterfall, Mccomb, 39648 1 Bed 1 Bath | $36,200 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in None

1 bedroom, 1 bath camp in the Bogue Chitto Yacht Club!! This cute little camp is the perfect get-a-way. In a gated community, the Bogue Chitto Yach Club offers 2 sandbars, picnic area, and playground common areas. A $240.00 a year association fee includes water, garbage and road upkeep.

