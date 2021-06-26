Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Magnolia market now

Magnolia News Beat
Magnolia News Beat
 14 days ago

(Magnolia, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Magnolia. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26oVnR_0ag7OwKT00

4162 Old Hwy 24 Ext., Mccomb, 39648

1 Bed 2 Baths | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 2016

You Need to see this one! A 2 story Prefab Steel Quonset Hut with a small pond and 6 total RV hook up with 3 complete with electric, water, and sewage. This one has the potential to pay for itself. The Prefab Steel Quonset Hut is complete with spray foam insulation an open bathroom upstairs with a tub. A Jacuzzi type hot-tub downstairs with a continuous on-demand hot water heater you can fill it up with hot water and soak to your heart's content.

For open house information, contact Timothy Posey, Abide Real Estate Services, PLLC at 601-874-5802

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-133825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOIU6_0ag7OwKT00

8083 Hwy 51 N, Magnolia, 39652

3 Beds 2 Baths | $47,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1966

GOOD INVESTMENT PROPERTY. NEED REPAIRS

For open house information, contact Wayne Frazier, Frazier Realty Co at 601-684-7770

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134553)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2giOHf_0ag7OwKT00

615 West Ave, Mccomb, 39648

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Looking for a lovely, 3bed/2bath immaculately kept home close to everything in town... "this is it". It has had many updates over the years including the kitchen & baths, Kitchen has two sinks for additional workspace. The original carport was replaced with gorgeous professional landscaping and added a large, beautiful family room with a gas log fireplace. It was. made for entertaining your guest. It opens out to a sunroom that overlooks a serene backyard and deck. The circular driveway can also take you back to a double carport, Art Studio/Mancave, and a large double floored storage building with ramps for your lawn equipment, Seller is providing a top Home Warranty for buyers at closing. . Additional Disclosure Statements are attached in tools/Misc. The home will be easy to show,.. "BY APPOINTMENT ONLY".

For open house information, contact Debbie Stovall, Debbie Stovall Realty, LLC at 601-276-2100

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-134497)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zs7km_0ag7OwKT00

1003 Waterfall, Mccomb, 39648

1 Bed 1 Bath | $36,200 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in None

1 bedroom, 1 bath camp in the Bogue Chitto Yacht Club!! This cute little camp is the perfect get-a-way. In a gated community, the Bogue Chitto Yach Club offers 2 sandbars, picnic area, and playground common areas. A $240.00 a year association fee includes water, garbage and road upkeep.

For open house information, contact Jo Jo Kent, Doug Rushing Realty of McComb at 601-249-3400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWMBORMS-126736)

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia News Beat

Magnolia, MS
With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

