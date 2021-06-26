House hunt Pinckneyville: See what’s on the market now

(Pinckneyville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pinckneyville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

100 Broadway, Willisville, 62997 4 Beds 3 Baths | $158,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for an up to date, move in ready home with plenty of bedrooms, then this is a gem! This home features an updated kitchen/dining room with an island bar and sink. Large dining area with a beautiful bay window. The living room has plenty of space for all your guests and a beautiful fireplace to make those winter months feel more cozy. A full bathroom with an updated, tiled shower with glass doors, and nice sink. Downstairs there is 4 bedrooms with which three have windows, new wood flooring and freshly painted walls. There is plenty of closet space and two half baths and a laundry room. A two car attached garage leads into the kitchen dining area and there are two lots with this property as well. More than enough room for your family with no work to be done! Check this one out today, it won't last long!

3216 State Route 13, Pinckneyville, 62274 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1981

LOCATION is the key to this awesome property. 4 beautiful acres with easy access to Pinckneyville or Coulterville. Approximately half of the land is fenced for horses, and 66 x 24 barn has 3 stalls. Large carport will accommodate horse trailer or RV. The house has a lot to offer also, including an attached garage in addition to a 24 x 30 detached garage, full walk-up basement, and main floor laundry with utility sink. Foyer, with wood floor, invites you into the large living room with wood burning fireplace. Dining room has had a recent facelift with laminate flooring and a modern look. Step out onto the back deck overlooking the rest of the property that backs up to some woods. The great features go on and on. Come take a look for yourself.

504 West Mulberry, Pinckneyville, 62274 3 Beds 3 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Adorable, roomy, bungalow with a new solid wood fenced in yard. Hardwood floors throughout the main living room and bedrooms. Upstairs is one large room with a half bath. Downstairs is a large family room with a roughed in bathroom and shower. There is plenty of storage in this home with large closets downstairs and a large utility room that leads outside. Newer windows and a detached garage, carport and shed. This home has so much to offer. Priced to sell.

