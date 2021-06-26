Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, NH

Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Times
Franklin Times
 14 days ago

(Franklin, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XQ7H_0ag7OuZ100

27 River Street, Belmont, 03220

2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to 27 River Street at Tioga View Estates! Offering single level living, this beautifully updated two bed, two bath condo is set on 12+ shared common acres in a quiet and pet friendly setting. As you approach, you will feel right at home on the back deck, where you can sip your morning coffee & enjoy the sun. Entering the home, you'll find the open concept floor plan complete with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The spacious living room with large windows and updated wood burning fireplace is open to the dining area and entry hall. The galley kitchen has ample cabinet and storage space and also includes a washer & dryer. You will love the large master bedroom complete with two closets and a private full bath. The home also features a generously sized second bedroom and ¾ bath. Interior updates also include a new electric hot water tank, and all brand-new energy efficient windows with custom blinds. You will love having a detached one car garage just steps from your back door with additional storage space for tools, toys and parking your car. This well-maintained condo association is located off of Route 106 and is a fantastic commuter location. Delayed showings until the Open House Sunday 6/27 from 10-12p.

For open house information, contact Carly Howie, KW Lakes and Mountains Realty/Meredith at 603-569-4663

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4868195)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DgeIP_0ag7OuZ100

4 Marlboro Road, Boscawen, 03303

3 Beds 3 Baths | $341,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This charming split level is located in the heart of Boscawen. The 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a two car garage, a large yard, and abundant natural light. Its convenient features include a central vacuum, plenty of storage space, and a large shed. This home is a true New Hampshire gem surrounded by custom granite work. Located close to I-93 with a 15 minute commute to downtown Concord. Delayed showings begin June 25. Agent related to seller.

For open house information, contact Hvizda Realty Group, Keller Williams Realty Metro-Concord at 603-226-2220

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4868057)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFskw_0ag7OuZ100

16-18 Chandler Street, Boscawen, 03303

6 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Historic farmhouse with modern possibilities! Many major improvements such as new oil tank, metal roof with 50 yr warranty, 2 new water heaters. This home is just waiting for Chip and Joanna types to come transform it into a trendy & welcoming farmhouse! Lovely 3/4 acre lot with flowering trees and detached barn. There is lots of income potential with an attached in-law apartment and detached mobile home currently being used for storage, that could be renovated for additional rental income. The owner grew up in this home and is a master carpenter who built the barns and did a lot of work in the home over the years including the large mudroom with knotty pine walls. Lots of possibilities with 2.5 stories of living space in the main house. Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!

For open house information, contact Sara McNeal, Keller Williams Gateway Realty/Salem at 603-912-5470

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4863565)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5SZD_0ag7OuZ100

Lot 15-10 Raccoon Hill Road, Salisbury, 03268

3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fabulous new home to be constructed on a beautiful 3.5 acre wooded country lot in an area of newer homes and new construction. 1980 square feet of open concept living space includes a nicely outfitted kitchen with breakfast nook and great room as well as formal dining area and family room. A half bath on the first floor completes all that's needed. The 2nd floor offers an approx. 13'x15' master bedroom with connecting master bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath are also located upstairs. A beautiful farmers porch and attached 2 car garage are included. Some Buyer choices will be available with this home. Finishes will include luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets and more. Turn key, single closing home with no construction financing needed! Fall Occupancy!

For open house information, contact Kyle Arruda, Central Gold Key Realty at 603-729-3030

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4858132)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Franklin Times

Franklin Times

Franklin, NH
16
Followers
139
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bath, NH
City
Boscawen, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Franklin, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Barns#Toys#New Energy#Nh#Washer Dryer#Interior#Mountains Realty Meredith#Hvizda Realty Group#Buyer#Central Gold Key Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy