Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

(Franklin, NH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Franklin than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

27 River Street, Belmont, 03220 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Condominium | 1,158 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to 27 River Street at Tioga View Estates! Offering single level living, this beautifully updated two bed, two bath condo is set on 12+ shared common acres in a quiet and pet friendly setting. As you approach, you will feel right at home on the back deck, where you can sip your morning coffee & enjoy the sun. Entering the home, you'll find the open concept floor plan complete with ceramic tile flooring throughout. The spacious living room with large windows and updated wood burning fireplace is open to the dining area and entry hall. The galley kitchen has ample cabinet and storage space and also includes a washer & dryer. You will love the large master bedroom complete with two closets and a private full bath. The home also features a generously sized second bedroom and ¾ bath. Interior updates also include a new electric hot water tank, and all brand-new energy efficient windows with custom blinds. You will love having a detached one car garage just steps from your back door with additional storage space for tools, toys and parking your car. This well-maintained condo association is located off of Route 106 and is a fantastic commuter location. Delayed showings until the Open House Sunday 6/27 from 10-12p.

4 Marlboro Road, Boscawen, 03303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $341,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This charming split level is located in the heart of Boscawen. The 3 bed 2.5 bath home features a two car garage, a large yard, and abundant natural light. Its convenient features include a central vacuum, plenty of storage space, and a large shed. This home is a true New Hampshire gem surrounded by custom granite work. Located close to I-93 with a 15 minute commute to downtown Concord. Delayed showings begin June 25. Agent related to seller.

16-18 Chandler Street, Boscawen, 03303 6 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,457 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Historic farmhouse with modern possibilities! Many major improvements such as new oil tank, metal roof with 50 yr warranty, 2 new water heaters. This home is just waiting for Chip and Joanna types to come transform it into a trendy & welcoming farmhouse! Lovely 3/4 acre lot with flowering trees and detached barn. There is lots of income potential with an attached in-law apartment and detached mobile home currently being used for storage, that could be renovated for additional rental income. The owner grew up in this home and is a master carpenter who built the barns and did a lot of work in the home over the years including the large mudroom with knotty pine walls. Lots of possibilities with 2.5 stories of living space in the main house. Come check out the possibilities of this wonderful home!

Lot 15-10 Raccoon Hill Road, Salisbury, 03268 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Fabulous new home to be constructed on a beautiful 3.5 acre wooded country lot in an area of newer homes and new construction. 1980 square feet of open concept living space includes a nicely outfitted kitchen with breakfast nook and great room as well as formal dining area and family room. A half bath on the first floor completes all that's needed. The 2nd floor offers an approx. 13'x15' master bedroom with connecting master bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms and full bath are also located upstairs. A beautiful farmers porch and attached 2 car garage are included. Some Buyer choices will be available with this home. Finishes will include luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz counter tops, soft close cabinets and more. Turn key, single closing home with no construction financing needed! Fall Occupancy!

