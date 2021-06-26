Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Check out these homes for sale in Prairie Du Chien now

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 14 days ago

(Prairie Du Chien, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Prairie Du Chien will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28U7sk_0ag7OtgI00

1203 S 11Th St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

2 Beds 1 Bath | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This ranch style home is solid and move in ready. It offers 3 bedrooms, one bedrooms is considered non-conforming, the window does not meet standards. That 3rd basement bedroom is brand new with a walk in closet and barn door entry. The poured cement basement also boosts a large Family room with new carpet. Even with all of this, there is plenty of room for storage. Main level laundry, a beautiful large front sun room and a back mud room. Both rooms have tons of potential. The kitchen has recently just been updated for a great modern look! All carpets freshly cleaned and new paint throughout. A new fenced in yard is a huge plus to this property for kids or pets. Attached 2 stall garage has alley access. All appliances included, house has a metal roof and central air.

For open house information, contact Jenny Coleman, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1910965)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHbmp_0ag7OtgI00

1005 E Broadway St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in None

4 bed 2 bath ranch in PDC close to schools! Large bedrooms, corner lot, 3 car garage, large patio and more! This home has a lot to offer! Call to set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Sara Boxrucker, Kramer Real Estate & Auction LLC at 608-326-8108

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1911065)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CSUi1_0ag7OtgI00

739 E Blackhawk Ave, Prairie Du Chien, 53821

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Solid well kept home on nice corner lot. Attached garage, convenient breezeway from garage to the house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. 2 bedroom and one bath with a large basement that has tons of possibilities! Forced air furnace and central air. Newly poured cement driveway with a well maintained yard. Great starter home or retirement home, not too big but not too small. Very attractive brick with great curb appeal. This quality built home is solid and has a walk up attic that is very inviting. A shower and stool downstairs is a perk for a growing family. This home has been meticulously taken care of and is ready for new owners to make it their own.

For open house information, contact Jenny Coleman, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1910451)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bkza7_0ag7OtgI00

28711 Pirates Ln, Eastman, 54626

2 Beds 3 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Prime River front property with amazing views up and down the Mississippi in this furnished, year-round property. This property has 2 bedrooms and 3 baths but can sleep 11 comfortably. Master bedroom has a private river balcony. Well maintained and move in ready, this home features a large deck, firepit and great outdoor space for creating memories. New private boat dock and a garage for storage. Full bathroom in garage for coming in off the river, along with abundant storage space. New sleeper sofa and lots of additional room for guests. Central air and new washer and dryer. This river home was completely re-built in 2008, a new septic holding tank in 2017 and more new updates in 2018. Don't miss out on one of the only properties for sale on the water in the area.

For open house information, contact Jenny Coleman, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1912148)

See more property details
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
ABOUT

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

