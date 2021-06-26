Cancel
Salida, CO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Salida

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
(Salida, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salida than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Eg3v_0ag7Oruq00

14763 Basalt Lane, Salida, 81201

4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,199,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,117 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Your quintessential Colorado dream home awaits you in Weldon Creek! This custom-built mountain contemporary home is located minutes away from downtown Salida and Monarch Mountain ski area. The 4100 square foot home is masterfully designed to highlight views of Mt. Shavano and Monarch Pass, from every room in the house. The home sits on 12 acres and borders BLM and the San Isabel National Forest on the western property line. The large kitchen with island/breakfast bar, alder cabinets, custom granite backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances is open to the living area creating a wonderful space for entertaining. The living room comes complete with a wood-burning fireplace, 28-foot beetle kill tongue and groove ceilings, and windows that seem to rise to the mountain tops. The master suite is your own private sanctuary. The master bath has a unique feature you won’t find every day—its own gas fireplace! A double-sided gas fireplace connects the master to a space that can be utilized as an office, yoga studio, or even a nursery. Topping off the master you have a private walkout to a secluded patio complete with 2 propane fire pits and a built-in stainless steel hot tub. You’ll likely see deer, elk, coyotes, and other abundant wildlife while taking in the Milky Way during an evening soak. The main level guest suite sits off the kitchen with a full bath and patio access giving guests privacy and space found during a luxury vacation. The second level includes a large loft perfect for a game room or library overlooking the great room and opens to a private deck. Two bedrooms, one with direct access to the deck, and a full bath round out the upstairs level. An oversized laundry room comes complete with granite counters, alder cabinets, a utility sink, and plenty of storage. The laundry room connects to the oversized 3-car garage. You won't have issues storing your toys, skis, and vehicles. Don't sit around dreaming... come LIVE!

For open house information, contact Brett Rankin, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-2047343)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRsHw_0ag7Oruq00

18010 U S Highway 285, Nathrop, 81236

5 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This 5+ acres investment ranch is a renovated property and everything you could ask for. The property has the complete setup for horses, cows, chickens and three independent living spaces for people. There is a two bedroom original farm house, a two bedroom apartment, and a one bedroom studio apartment all beautifully remodeled, ready to move in or use as a investment property. Currently being used as a real estate office and vacation rentals. There is a garage/workshop area off of the apartment, horse stalls, and barn on the 5 acres to roam with a pasture lease on an adjoining 20 acres. Use of the walking/hiking/biking trails at Centerville ranch also comes with this property. This is a must see centrally located in Chaffee County.

For open house information, contact Karin Adams, Legacy Properties of Colorado at 719-539-3340

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-6328765)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIH6E_0ag7Oruq00

746 D Street, Salida, 81201

2 Beds 2 Baths | $705,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Lovely Victorian home located on a huge corner lot within walking distance to downtown Salida. Move-in ready or ready for your special touches to make this home your own. Bright welcoming foyer in the entry way with hardwood floors. Beautiful exposed brick wall in the master bedroom. Large living room and an additional family room with a wood burning stove to keep you warm on chilly nights. Two car detached garage with additional off street parking to the side. Fully fenced backyard for privacy with enough room for an ADU (city approval required) or create your own backyard oasis. Long and short term rental potential (with city approval).

For open house information, contact April Adams, Mossy Oak Properties / Mountain Ranch and Home Brokers at 719-207-3666

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-2043279)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGp2A_0ag7Oruq00

8110 Buck Run, Salida, 81201

5 Beds 4 Baths | $982,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,569 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Located on the edge of Salida city limits, this spacious and well built home has been specifically designed to accomodate multiple generations of families with two complete living areas under one single family residence. Unique in design with privacy and efficiency on 2.5 acres of South Arkansas river frontage. Although this home is within the Fawn Ridge Subdivision, it is an outlot, and therefore has no HOA fees nor covenants. Augmented well allows for lawn irrigation and livestock. Southerly exposure warms the front sunroom which opens to both living areas. Main level living includes a master suite, 2 kitchens, 2 living areas, den, and office. Upper level provides a second master suite, 2 bedrooms, sunny office loft and a full bath. Enjoy the river and fish in your backyard among the mature trees and rushing water.

For open house information, contact Judy Smith-Shuford, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-9978108)

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

