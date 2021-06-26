Check out these homes for sale in Rockdale now

(Rockdale, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rockdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

704 Brazos Ave, Rockdale, 76567 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Move In Ready! Great home in established neighborhood. Immaculate plush green grass and beautiful landscaping with automatic sprinkler system. Large Backyard is an oasis with awesome pergola and man cave out back equipped with electricity. Upgrades throughout this meticulous home including Anderson Windows & Doors, new HVAC, new paint, new tile flooring, kitchen updates with granite countertops and tile backsplash. A chef's dream kitchen with double ovens. Carpet is only in bedrooms and living rooms. A Must See! This one will go fast. Only 45 minutes from Round Rock, an hour from Bryan-College Station, & 25 minutes to Taylor.

515 Bowser St, Rockdale, 76567 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great investment opportunity or fixer upper. This charming home just needs a little TLC! SELLING AS IS. New Roof this year. This 3 bedroom/2 bath has high ceilings with a large kitchen with French doors that open to the lovely dining room. There is a garage apartment with 1 bedroom/1 bath with Kitchen/Living combo. Great location in the heart of Rockdale and across the street from the elementary school. Current tenants on a month to month lease.

9737 County Road 353, Gause, 76556 4 Beds 2 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,102 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Just imagine what you could do with 308 acres! From fishing and hunting, low taxes and a place to live or enjoy time off. Not only is the land amazing, but it comes with a great 4-bedroom, two bath, home that was built in 2017. You can escape all the noise and bustle while enjoying your view of the cows grazing on the rolling pasture. The ranch is composed of 2 ag-exempt tracts, and has 9 ponds stocked with bass. With Smith Creek passing through the back portion of the larger tract, an approximate 1-acre wetland on the south border is populated by bass, blue gill, and several species of ducks year round. Approximately 40 acres along the creek are heavily wooded, providing lots of cover for game. The property has numerous hunting opportunities, including whitetail deer, ducks, hogs, and other species. A large metal barn provides protection for tractors and equipment, as well as storage for hay and feed. This property has it all...hunting, fishing, cattle, privacy, and room to roam.

1905 Alcoa Ave, Rockdale, 76567 2 Beds 1 Bath | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Super Cute home in great neighborhood. Remodeled Kitchen with beautiful quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Just painted interior & NEW luxury vinyl wood plank flooring in the kitchen, master bedroom & family room. Storage behind carport. Seller has additional wood flooring just waiting for you to add your special touch in 2nd bedroom & bathroom. Large backyard with storage building. Within an hour's drive to Austin, Hutto, Round Rock, Temple, College Station! Walking distance to the City Pool & Park!

