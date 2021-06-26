On the hunt for a home in Dublin? These houses are on the market

(Dublin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

533 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Investors, don't miss this one, fix it up, rent or make and Air BnB. This 1930, 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot featuring sprawling front porch, nice size living room and a detached garage. Highway 6 frontage. Don't let this one get away.

3501 Hwy 377 N, Proctor, 76468 5 Beds 4 Baths | $559,900 | Farm | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

They say dynamite comes in small packages and this amazing property fits that description ! Property is just over 10 acres but feels a lot larger and has much to offer such as Leon River frontage on the west end. There is an impressive barndominium that per Comanche CAD boasts aprox 4,000 sq ft of living area, aprox 3,000 sq ft of shop. Outside you will find a variety of trees including a beautiful magnolia, crepe myrtles, pecans, burr oaks, Spanish oak and heavy cover of live oaks on the south side and along the river. There is a nostalgic railroad trestle where the tracks cross the river near the SW corner. There is roughly 400' of river frontage.

1043 Cr 263, Dublin, 76446 1 Bed 1 Bath | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Completely renovated single room, never been lived in open concept cabin has a full kitchen has new appliances, propane cook top, microwave with center island bar seating great for entertaining, with a full bath. The propane cast iron fireplace stove keeps the cabin warm and cozy. The metal shed could be used for storage, farm equipment, livestock stalls, chicken coop to name a few, just use your imagination. The cabin and shed sit on 3 + acres with additional approximately 82 acres and the remaining 8 acres are across the road. The property across the road has a natural spring creek that runs the length of the entire property, magnificent Live Oak, Spanish Oak and Pecan trees scattered throughout the property, thick in some areas. The creek has rock boulders that line the creek in a few places. Abundant wildlife, a couple of honey bee hives were noticed in the balls of the larger trees. These could be relocated by a professional or set up your own beehives for honey. A trinity water well supplies excellent water to the cabin and the front side pasture. COOP Electricity provides electricity to the well, cattle pens, shed and cabin. The 82 acres has spectacular views, 2 ponds, a wet weather creek that runs along the north perimeter of the property. Live Oaks, Spanish Oaks and Pecan Trees which are scattered throughout the property and along the perimeter border and upper elevation of the property. There's multiple building sites among the grove of trees, with 15 mile views of the country side. There's a 25 acre Coastal and Bermuda hay field fenced off separately allowing other livestock to graze in bordering pastures. This property was built for horses, the sandy soil is perfect arena ground. The property draws in ample wildlife, deer, turkey and dove due to the trees and cover bordering the property, multiple creeks and scattered ponds. Come view today!

18974 S Us Highway 377, Dublin, 76446 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,607 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Generational is the only word to describe the centerpiece home in Dublin. This 4 bed, 4 bath, 3 living room home on 37 acres has one of the only existing access points off of Dublin's new loop, perfect for a commercial giant to claim its spot across from Allsups. This property also offers a guest home, hay barn, pond, and woods on top of unbelievable amounts of road frontage across 377 and 351. The home is split level, has brand new tile throughout, new paint, fixtures, and a fireplace normally reserved for movie sets. This place can be the ultimate horse property or it can be broken up into whatever you dream about. Do not hesitate, this is literally one of a kind in Dublin. Call Now!!

