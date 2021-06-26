Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, TX

On the hunt for a home in Dublin? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Dublin Voice
Dublin Voice
 14 days ago

(Dublin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYeHD_0ag7Op9O00

533 E Blackjack Street, Dublin, 76446

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Investors, don't miss this one, fix it up, rent or make and Air BnB. This 1930, 3 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a large lot featuring sprawling front porch, nice size living room and a detached garage. Highway 6 frontage. Don't let this one get away.

For open house information, contact Active, DONAHO REAL ESTATE GROUP at 254-595-0066

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14547961)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMO2g_0ag7Op9O00

3501 Hwy 377 N, Proctor, 76468

5 Beds 4 Baths | $559,900 | Farm | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

They say dynamite comes in small packages and this amazing property fits that description ! Property is just over 10 acres but feels a lot larger and has much to offer such as Leon River frontage on the west end. There is an impressive barndominium that per Comanche CAD boasts aprox 4,000 sq ft of living area, aprox 3,000 sq ft of shop. Outside you will find a variety of trees including a beautiful magnolia, crepe myrtles, pecans, burr oaks, Spanish oak and heavy cover of live oaks on the south side and along the river. There is a nostalgic railroad trestle where the tracks cross the river near the SW corner. There is roughly 400' of river frontage.

For open house information, contact Janette Padgett, Janette Padgett Real Estate at 325-648-2074

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14207690)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3POmDi_0ag7Op9O00

1043 Cr 263, Dublin, 76446

1 Bed 1 Bath | $800,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Completely renovated single room, never been lived in open concept cabin has a full kitchen has new appliances, propane cook top, microwave with center island bar seating great for entertaining, with a full bath. The propane cast iron fireplace stove keeps the cabin warm and cozy. The metal shed could be used for storage, farm equipment, livestock stalls, chicken coop to name a few, just use your imagination. The cabin and shed sit on 3 + acres with additional approximately 82 acres and the remaining 8 acres are across the road. The property across the road has a natural spring creek that runs the length of the entire property, magnificent Live Oak, Spanish Oak and Pecan trees scattered throughout the property, thick in some areas. The creek has rock boulders that line the creek in a few places. Abundant wildlife, a couple of honey bee hives were noticed in the balls of the larger trees. These could be relocated by a professional or set up your own beehives for honey. A trinity water well supplies excellent water to the cabin and the front side pasture. COOP Electricity provides electricity to the well, cattle pens, shed and cabin. The 82 acres has spectacular views, 2 ponds, a wet weather creek that runs along the north perimeter of the property. Live Oaks, Spanish Oaks and Pecan Trees which are scattered throughout the property and along the perimeter border and upper elevation of the property. There's multiple building sites among the grove of trees, with 15 mile views of the country side. There's a 25 acre Coastal and Bermuda hay field fenced off separately allowing other livestock to graze in bordering pastures. This property was built for horses, the sandy soil is perfect arena ground. The property draws in ample wildlife, deer, turkey and dove due to the trees and cover bordering the property, multiple creeks and scattered ponds. Come view today!

For open house information, contact Kirk Regian, Keller Williams - Waco at 254-751-7900

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11641205)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFzCA_0ag7Op9O00

18974 S Us Highway 377, Dublin, 76446

4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,607 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Generational is the only word to describe the centerpiece home in Dublin. This 4 bed, 4 bath, 3 living room home on 37 acres has one of the only existing access points off of Dublin's new loop, perfect for a commercial giant to claim its spot across from Allsups. This property also offers a guest home, hay barn, pond, and woods on top of unbelievable amounts of road frontage across 377 and 351. The home is split level, has brand new tile throughout, new paint, fixtures, and a fireplace normally reserved for movie sets. This place can be the ultimate horse property or it can be broken up into whatever you dream about. Do not hesitate, this is literally one of a kind in Dublin. Call Now!!

For open house information, contact Miles Gilman, GILMAN PROPERTIES at 254-485-7177

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14539701)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Dublin Voice

Dublin Voice

Dublin, TX
19
Followers
124
Post
725
Views
ABOUT

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Dublin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propane#Weather#Open House#Air Bnb#Active#Donaho Real Estate Group#Spanish#Coop Electricity#Coastal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy