Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, FL

Check out these Marathon homes on the market

Posted by 
Marathon Updates
Marathon Updates
 14 days ago

(Marathon, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marathon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iQ7dQ_0ag7OoVt00

11332 3Rd Avenue, Marathon, 33050

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 941 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This beautifully updated 2-bedrooms, 2-bathroom home is in the quaint Little Venice area of Marathon. With a desirable open floor plan layout, it is perfect for entertaining. The charming kitchen has a granite breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Some of the other unique features of this home include central A/C, impact windows, metal roof, tile throughout and a spacious laundry room with extra storage. The outside covered patio area is equipped with a sink and outside shower. Definitely a must see.

For open house information, contact Leanys Carlson, Ocean Sotheby's International Realty (Marathon) at 305-735-4095

Copyright © 2021 Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLKARFL-592786)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqmUu_0ag7OoVt00

106 Antigua St, Duck Key, 33050

3 Beds 3 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss this luxury home on a half acre with a 1,280 sf detached garage. Located in the residential section of popular Duck Key near the resort community of Hawk's Cay. Enjoy boating, play with the dolphins, excellent restaurants and lots of entertainment. Resort memberships available. Built in 2018 and loaded with modern amenities, this home features: lots of custom upgrades so don't miss reviewing the supplement and attached public documents feature list and more details. Huge master suite with large private balcony. Addt' loft. High ceilings and lots of outdoor patios to relax or entertain. Plenty of parking for cars and toys. Impact windows throughout the home and detached garage. Concrete construction and low maintenance features. Relax and enjoy the open spaces and large yard

For open house information, contact Gidget Jackson, RE/MAX Realty Group at 239-489-0444

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-220074477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fYydD_0ag7OoVt00

12690 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050

2 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic water views in this turnkey vacation rental with over $33k in future bookings. Steps to the pool, Bay, pool, Gulf, grounds and dock views with private tree-shaded balconies. Quality interior updates include flooring, baseboards, stainless appliances w/new dishwasher and refrigerator, bath updates, Smart Home features and more. Washer and dryer in unit. Updates in sought-after Gulf-front, 20-unit community on private peninsula include metal roof, impact windows/sliders, electrical, paint, spalling repair. Gorgeous dock at Vaca Cut offers superb fishing, first-come, first-serve dockage, amazing sunsets. Heated pool, designated two-car carport. 7-DAY rentals allowed, A RARE FIND. Live the dream with this lovely Keys escape!

For open house information, contact Laurie A. Keiling, Ocean Sotheby's International Realty (Marathon) at 305-735-4095

Copyright © 2021 Marathon and Lower Keys Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLKARFL-596477)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1Gvj_0ag7OoVt00

11102 3Rd Avenue, Marathon, 33050

1 Bed 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1955

ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE single family home in the heart of Marathon! Well-maintained and updated 1bd/1ba with an open floor plan and a spacious bonus room, located on a quiet street.

For open house information, contact LISA FRINS P.A., Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Freewheeler Realty at 305-664-4444

Copyright © 2021 Florida Keys Board of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FLKEYSMLSFL-595637)

See more property details
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Marathon Updates

Marathon Updates

Marathon, FL
19
Followers
141
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marathon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Marathon, FL
Business
City
Marathon, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Half Marathon#Toys#Smart Home#Re Max Realty Group#Washer#Vaca Cut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden tells Putin Russia must crack down on cybercriminals

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that he must “take action” against cybercriminals acting in his country and that the U.S. reserves the right to “defend its people and its critical infrastructure” from future attacks. the White House said. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy