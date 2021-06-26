Check out these Marathon homes on the market

(Marathon, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Marathon. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

11332 3Rd Avenue, Marathon, 33050 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 941 Square Feet | Built in 1953

This beautifully updated 2-bedrooms, 2-bathroom home is in the quaint Little Venice area of Marathon. With a desirable open floor plan layout, it is perfect for entertaining. The charming kitchen has a granite breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Some of the other unique features of this home include central A/C, impact windows, metal roof, tile throughout and a spacious laundry room with extra storage. The outside covered patio area is equipped with a sink and outside shower. Definitely a must see.

106 Antigua St, Duck Key, 33050 3 Beds 3 Baths | $870,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Don't miss this luxury home on a half acre with a 1,280 sf detached garage. Located in the residential section of popular Duck Key near the resort community of Hawk's Cay. Enjoy boating, play with the dolphins, excellent restaurants and lots of entertainment. Resort memberships available. Built in 2018 and loaded with modern amenities, this home features: lots of custom upgrades so don't miss reviewing the supplement and attached public documents feature list and more details. Huge master suite with large private balcony. Addt' loft. High ceilings and lots of outdoor patios to relax or entertain. Plenty of parking for cars and toys. Impact windows throughout the home and detached garage. Concrete construction and low maintenance features. Relax and enjoy the open spaces and large yard

12690 Overseas Highway, Marathon, 33050 2 Beds 3 Baths | $699,000 | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Fantastic water views in this turnkey vacation rental with over $33k in future bookings. Steps to the pool, Bay, pool, Gulf, grounds and dock views with private tree-shaded balconies. Quality interior updates include flooring, baseboards, stainless appliances w/new dishwasher and refrigerator, bath updates, Smart Home features and more. Washer and dryer in unit. Updates in sought-after Gulf-front, 20-unit community on private peninsula include metal roof, impact windows/sliders, electrical, paint, spalling repair. Gorgeous dock at Vaca Cut offers superb fishing, first-come, first-serve dockage, amazing sunsets. Heated pool, designated two-car carport. 7-DAY rentals allowed, A RARE FIND. Live the dream with this lovely Keys escape!

11102 3Rd Avenue, Marathon, 33050 1 Bed 1 Bath | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 690 Square Feet | Built in 1955

ADORABLE AND AFFORDABLE single family home in the heart of Marathon! Well-maintained and updated 1bd/1ba with an open floor plan and a spacious bonus room, located on a quiet street.

